This Affordable Pet Hair Vacuum Works Way Better Than Pricey Options, According to Amazon Shoppers

If you adopted a pet during quarantine, you're likely dealing with an influx of pet hair clumps and dirt in your space. Fortunately, some of the best vacuum cleaners don't cost an astronomical amount of money. In fact, many Amazon shoppers have compared the efficiency of the Hoover WindTunnel 3 Max Performance Vacuum Cleaner to more expensive models from top-tier brands. And right now, it's currently discounted on Amazon.
Buy It! Hoover WindTunnel 3 Max Performance Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $139 (was $189); amazon.com
The upright bagless vacuum cleaner has incredible suction power, thanks to its windtunnel technology and multi-cyclone system. It's able to pick up the tiniest dirt and dust particles embedded deep into your carpets, and with the touch of a button, the on and off brush roll transitions the vacuum from carpets to hardwood floors.
What's more, its carbon HEPA filtration system has odor-absorbing filters to eliminate unwanted smells. The pet turbo tool easily picks up tedious pet hair from upholstery and stairs, while the pivoting dusting tool is perfect for shelves. Swap to the crevice tool to clean out hard to reach corners, or rely on the 15-foot extension wand for high spots, such as ceiling fans or curtains.
If that weren't enough to convince you, many reviewers claim it gets the job done just as well as pricier models. One shopper even wrote that it "works better than the much more expensive Dyson pet vacuum I owned previously."
Another shared that the Hoover vacuum surpassed the cleaning power of their expensive vacuums. "More expensive is NOT always better," they said. "I would choose this Hoover Windtunnel 3 Max Performance over any Shark Product any day."
"I saw an article that said the Hoover was the best for pets, even beating the Dyson which was fantastic in my experience, so I thought I would give it a chance," said another shopper. "I was not disappointed. My canister filled with hair twice before I finished all the carpets in the house. The Dyson had never picked up that much hair! After months of use, the Hoover still picks up an insane amount of hair."
Grab the Hoover WindTunnel 3 Max Performance Upright Vacuum Cleaner while it's marked down to $130 on Amazon right now.