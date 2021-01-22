This Affordable Pet Hair Vacuum Works Way Better Than Pricey Options, According to Amazon Shoppers

"I saw an article that said the Hoover was the best for pets, even beating the Dyson which was fantastic in my experience, so I thought I would give it a chance," said another shopper. "I was not disappointed. My canister filled with hair twice before I finished all the carpets in the house. The Dyson had never picked up that much hair! After months of use, the Hoover still picks up an insane amount of hair."