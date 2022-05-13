This On-Sale Vacuum 'Works Miracles' on Embedded Hair and Debris, According to Parents and Pet Owners
Without a doubt, everyone needs a powerful vacuum cleaner. This is especially true if you have young kids who can't clean up after themselves or pets who leave fur everywhere. But not all vacuums can take on constant messes. That's why families are opting for this powerful vacuum that can suck up pet hair and debris.
To keep their homes spotless, thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the Hoover Windtunnel 2 Vacuum Cleaner — and it's on sale right now. The top-rated vacuum uses two types of suction that pick up dirt, dust, hair, and debris on hardwood floors and carpets. It has a 25-foot-long power cord to maneuver around rooms and furniture without needing to be unplugged and automatically retracts for easy storage.
Buy It! Hoover Windtunnel 2 Whole House Rewind Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $129.73 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com
Plus, the vacuum's brush roll can reach dirt that's deeply embedded in carpets, but it can be turned off when going over hard flooring to prevent the scattering of unwanted debris. The HEPA filter also features a carbon layer, which helps eliminate pet odors as you clean.
It comes with an expandable dusting attachment that gets into hard-to-reach areas like ceiling fans, along with an upholstery cleaner to remove pet hair and a crevice tool for cleaning in corners and under baseboards.
More than 4,000 shoppers have given the vacuum a five-star rating, with some saying that they were "shocked" by how much it sucked up and loved that the handy accessories "work miracles" for getting fur off couches, stairs, and rugs. One customer even said it "left the carpets looking new again."
"With a household including three dogs and three kids, I need a vacuum that can do it all and this one is up to the task," another reviewer wrote. "This Hoover Windtunnel 2 Whole House Rewind picks up more than my old Bissell vacuum cleaner ever did, [and it's] easier to use, lighter, and quieter."
There's no word on when this sale ends, so pick up the Hoover Windtunnel 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner while it's 24 percent off at Amazon.
