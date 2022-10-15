If you haven't jumped on the steam cleaning train yet, it may be the perfect time. Despite Amazon's brand new Prime Early Access Sale having come and gone earlier this week, some deals are still holding on — and that includes a sizeable markdown on a popular steam cleaner.

Hoover's Complete Pet Steam Mop is a multi-functional device that may very well revolutionize your cleaning routine. And it's still 37 percent off, for a price point of just $70 that's sure not to break the bank.

If you've never tried it, steam cleaning essentially uses water heated into steam to disinfect surfaces and remove dirt and stains simultaneously. This Hoover steam mop isn't just for floors either, though it's perfect for tackling your dirtiest flooring — from tile to hardwood.

Because it transforms into a handheld device and comes equipped with a variety of accessories and alternate heads, it can be used to steam clean just about any hard mess in your house. That means mold in the shower tile, grime on your kitchen appliances, or dirt caked into hard-to-reach corners. It can even tackle stained carpets.

The device is also marketed toward pet owners, as this style of cleaning is perfectly suited to those trickier-to-clean messes that pets are prone to leaving, whether that's dirt tracked onto your furniture, pee on the carpet, or hair on every surface. Simultaneously cleaning and deodorizing, it gets rid of any lingering odors, while ensuring a clean and sanitary surface left behind. Your house will truly never be cleaner.

The steam mop also comes with two washable mop pads, so when you are tackling floors, you have a backup when you throw the other one in the wash. And considering the steam mop is safe to use on carpets, laminate, wood, grout, stone, ceramic, linoleum, and more, you'll probably find yourself hitting every floor in the house to get that nice gleaming finish.

Amazon shoppers have lots of love for this cleaning tool as well, with more than one calling it an "excellent steam cleaner." One five-star reviewer enthused, "This thing tore through embedded dirt and grease on kitchen floor tile." Another attested, "[it] worked wonders on the baseboards all over my house and really felt like it got my laminate kitchen floor super clean."

An additional shopper even said, "It really makes cleaning easier [and] my kids enjoy having a steam mop. It's even motivated them to help with the cleaning just so they can be able to use it on the floors." So if it's a dream to get the kids excited about chores, this may be your in.

Snag a Hoover Complete Pet Steam Mop for yourself while it's still 37 percent off, and enjoy easier cleaning all winter.

