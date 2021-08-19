Parents and Pet Owners Are Obsessed with This $90 Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
Tired of looking at your old carpet or dirty couch? Before you toss 'em altogether, consider getting a portable spot cleaner that can suck up years-worth of dirt and stains with ease. Trust us: Your floors and upholstered furniture are beautiful deep down, and all it takes is cleaning it with the Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner to make it look brand-spanking new.
The carpet and upholstery cleaner is one of the most popular spot cleaning machines around. And Amazon shoppers can't get enough of it, saying it makes "eyesores fade dramatically." The upholstery cleaner has over 6,300 five-star ratings to date and is ranking as a top device on Amazon's best-seller list. Why is that? Well, it outperforms nearly every other carpet spot cleaner out there, including expensive ones, to deliver professional results in a snap. It's no wonder shoppers with kids and pets are obsessed.
The spot cleaning nozzle tool is the star of the show here. It sprays cleaning solution right on the mess and is "powerful enough" to lift and remove accidents on both carpets and upholstered couches. To get deep-down dirt and soiled messes, just rely on the rubber nub tool that has little teeth to scrub it all away. Another bonus? Shoppers say it also leaves your carpets "fluffy," too.
It's designed with dual water tanks on the device that shoppers confirm locks into place and separates the clean water from the dirty. The clear tanks are also a reviewer-favorite because it shows you just how much gunk you got off your surfaces. And you can bet it's a lot.
The upholstery cleaner is lightweight at just 9 pounds and is designed with a convenient 5-foot hose, which allows you to clean practically anything, anywhere, including carpeted stairs and material furniture. It's so portable that you can even bring it in the garage and clean your fabric car seats, too.
On top of the cleaning nozzle, shoppers are particularly impressed with Hoover's self cleaning feature, calling it "the best part." With the hose cleaning port, the device sucks out all the waste lingering inside and prevents potential mold or mildew growth. Additionally, reviewers explain that the whole device can come apart, giving you access inside for easy cleaning. When you're done, the compact device is easy to store under countertops.
"With a dog and grandchildren, we have an ongoing need for a convenient spot cleaner," writes one Amazon shopper. "The Hoover does a great job. It puts out a healthy spray of cleaning solution and has strong suction to pick it up. It's obviously designed for small areas, but I have actually used it on large area rugs. It's a bit tedious for a job like that, but it actually delivers better results than our large upright carpet cleaner does."
"I have two upholstered couches that haven't been thoroughly cleaned since I bought them," writes another. "Over the years, the mix of smoke, body odor, pets, and spills just couldn't be covered with Febreze anymore, so we bought this. The water after cleaning the couch was so brown, you couldn't see through it. The couch and all the cushions smelled better than they did when new."
Revive your textured furniture and carpets with the Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner that's a cleaning "powerhouse." Get it while it's on sale for $90.
