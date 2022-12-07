Amazon Shoppers Are 'Grossed Out' After Using This Carpet Cleaner in Their Homes — and It's on Sale for $100

If you've noticed that there are spots and stains scattered around the carpet — but you're not exactly sure how to extract them — you're going to simply require a carpet cleaner. And while you could certainly just hire a professional to shampoo all of your carpets, it's more cost-effective to just nab a device yourself, allowing you the option to use it any time.

Tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner, and right now it's just $100. The lightweight device is easy to carry around the house, complete with a 5-foot hose that gives you plenty of space to work. To use the device, simply fill the dual tanks with water, spray the target stain with a solution, and drag the brush over it. It'll automatically suck up and magically erase any dirt right in front of your eyes.

Use this deep-cleaning device on just about any surface, including carpets, upholstered items like couches and stairs, and even car interiors. Since it's so compact and lightweight, you can store it under the sink or away in a closet without it taking up much space. Plus, your purchase comes with a trial-size solution bottle to get you going.

Amazon

Buy It! Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner, $99.99 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com

Over 14,000 Amazon shoppers have given this carpet cleaner a five-star rating, with many noting that they're "grossed out" after using the device. Others add that it's the "best spot carpet cleaner ever" and call it a "miracle machine." One user said, "I couldn't believe the color of the water afterward," while another wrote: "It picks up almost all the grime and leaves your carpet looking fresh."

Another five-star reviewer explained that they have cream dining room chairs, which constantly get dirty thanks to their five-year-old son. They shared: "I bought this upholstery cleaner to at least attempt to keep my dining area presentable. This product definitely keeps my chairs looking brand new." They finished off by saying that it's "worth its weight in gold."

Head to Amazon to get the Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner while it's just $100.

