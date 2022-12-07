Lifestyle Home Amazon Shoppers Are 'Grossed Out' After Using This Carpet Cleaner in Their Homes — and It's on Sale for $100 “I couldn’t believe the color of the water afterward” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 7, 2022 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you've noticed that there are spots and stains scattered around the carpet — but you're not exactly sure how to extract them — you're going to simply require a carpet cleaner. And while you could certainly just hire a professional to shampoo all of your carpets, it's more cost-effective to just nab a device yourself, allowing you the option to use it any time. Tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner, and right now it's just $100. The lightweight device is easy to carry around the house, complete with a 5-foot hose that gives you plenty of space to work. To use the device, simply fill the dual tanks with water, spray the target stain with a solution, and drag the brush over it. It'll automatically suck up and magically erase any dirt right in front of your eyes. Use this deep-cleaning device on just about any surface, including carpets, upholstered items like couches and stairs, and even car interiors. Since it's so compact and lightweight, you can store it under the sink or away in a closet without it taking up much space. Plus, your purchase comes with a trial-size solution bottle to get you going. Amazon Buy It! Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner, $99.99 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Over 14,000 Amazon shoppers have given this carpet cleaner a five-star rating, with many noting that they're "grossed out" after using the device. Others add that it's the "best spot carpet cleaner ever" and call it a "miracle machine." One user said, "I couldn't believe the color of the water afterward," while another wrote: "It picks up almost all the grime and leaves your carpet looking fresh." Another five-star reviewer explained that they have cream dining room chairs, which constantly get dirty thanks to their five-year-old son. They shared: "I bought this upholstery cleaner to at least attempt to keep my dining area presentable. This product definitely keeps my chairs looking brand new." They finished off by saying that it's "worth its weight in gold." Head to Amazon to get the Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner while it's just $100. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon Shoppers Swear by This 'Convenient' Handheld Vacuum for Small Messes — and It's 38% Off Amazon Has a Secret Clean Beauty Section — and Prices Are as Little as $8 Shoppers Call Amazon's Best-Selling Shapewear Bodysuit 'Flattering' and 'Comfortable,' and It's on Sale