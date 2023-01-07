Shoppers Say This Upright Carpet Cleaner 'Works Better Than Any Professional' — and It's on Sale at Target

If you hosted during the holidays and your guests left behind their mark on your floors, don't reach for the number of your closest professional carpet cleaning service — which can cost hundreds for only one room — just yet. Instead, consider investing in a carpet cleaner for your home that makes removing stains as easy as vacuuming. Right now, you can get the Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner for $40 off at Target.

The upright carpet cleaner has the look and feel of a vacuum, but it hones in on messes specifically left behind on your carpet. It features Automatic Cleaning Technology that shampoos your carpet by pushing it forward, then dries the spot by pulling it back. Its Auto Mix design releases the appropriate amount of solution for cleaning, while the HeatForce Auto Dry sucks in the water, drying your carpet or rug quickly.

Target

Buy It! Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner, $229.99 (orig. $269.99); target.com

You don't have to worry about the clean and dirty water mixing together, either, as the Hoover SmartWash is designed with separate water tanks to eliminate extra mess. And even deep, tough stains that have been sitting for some time can be tackled. The FlexForce Power Brushes dig deep into carpet fibers to remove dirt, debris, and signs of pet accidents, while still being gentle on your flooring.

Additional accessories also come with the Hoover SmartWash to make cleaning homes with pets even easier: A two-in-one pet tool and an 8-foot accessory hose, which can be used to target smaller areas or couch cushions. Plus, it comes with Hoover Paws & Claws Carpet Formula for stains and odors caused by pets.

More than 2,300 shoppers gave the Hoover SmartWash a five-star review. One shopper said that it "works better than any professional cleaner" they have ever tried, saving them "a ton of money." Another shopper with "two very dirty dogs" shared that the carpet cleaner is "truly amazing" and offers "professional level cleaning."

A third shopper with "five kids and well-loved" carpets praised the Hoover for working "so well on deep, set-in stains." They also used the attachments to clean their stairs and said the drying feature is "so handy." Overall, the satisfied customer said that their carpet now "looks brand new." In fact, the product is so beloved by shoppers that it's sold out elsewhere, but you can still find it at Target.

If your home has carpeting or large area rugs, skip the professional cleaning services and opt for the Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner before the sale ends.

