Shoppers Say This Upright Carpet Cleaner 'Works Better Than Any Professional' — and It's on Sale at Target

It makes carpets "look brand new"

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer

Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, Travel + Leisure, People, Real Simple and more, with a focus on beauty, fashion, parenting and home. Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, Lauren was an editor at BergenMama.com and a fashion editor for Woman's World Magazine. She also managed editorial for a number of websites sponsored by Fortune 500 companies across the categories of beauty, fashion, home, pets, and teens. Lauren loves testing out the latest innovations in beauty products and home. As a mom of three, she loves time-saving products across the board. Lauren received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University's School of Media and Public Affairs.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 7, 2023 12:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner Machine and Upright Shampooer - FH52000
Photo: People / Michelle Barnes

If you hosted during the holidays and your guests left behind their mark on your floors, don't reach for the number of your closest professional carpet cleaning service — which can cost hundreds for only one room — just yet. Instead, consider investing in a carpet cleaner for your home that makes removing stains as easy as vacuuming. Right now, you can get the Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner for $40 off at Target.

The upright carpet cleaner has the look and feel of a vacuum, but it hones in on messes specifically left behind on your carpet. It features Automatic Cleaning Technology that shampoos your carpet by pushing it forward, then dries the spot by pulling it back. Its Auto Mix design releases the appropriate amount of solution for cleaning, while the HeatForce Auto Dry sucks in the water, drying your carpet or rug quickly.

Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner Machine and Upright Shampooer - FH52000
Target

Buy It! Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner, $229.99 (orig. $269.99); target.com

You don't have to worry about the clean and dirty water mixing together, either, as the Hoover SmartWash is designed with separate water tanks to eliminate extra mess. And even deep, tough stains that have been sitting for some time can be tackled. The FlexForce Power Brushes dig deep into carpet fibers to remove dirt, debris, and signs of pet accidents, while still being gentle on your flooring.

Additional accessories also come with the Hoover SmartWash to make cleaning homes with pets even easier: A two-in-one pet tool and an 8-foot accessory hose, which can be used to target smaller areas or couch cushions. Plus, it comes with Hoover Paws & Claws Carpet Formula for stains and odors caused by pets.

More than 2,300 shoppers gave the Hoover SmartWash a five-star review. One shopper said that it "works better than any professional cleaner" they have ever tried, saving them "a ton of money." Another shopper with "two very dirty dogs" shared that the carpet cleaner is "truly amazing" and offers "professional level cleaning."

A third shopper with "five kids and well-loved" carpets praised the Hoover for working "so well on deep, set-in stains." They also used the attachments to clean their stairs and said the drying feature is "so handy." Overall, the satisfied customer said that their carpet now "looks brand new." In fact, the product is so beloved by shoppers that it's sold out elsewhere, but you can still find it at Target.

If your home has carpeting or large area rugs, skip the professional cleaning services and opt for the Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner before the sale ends.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Amazon Overstock Outlet Furniture
Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Slashed Prices on Furniture This Weekend — Up to 60% Off
Maxsoft Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush
More Than 64,000 Shoppers Have Given This $8 Scalp-Massaging Shampoo Brush a Five-Star Rating
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: Emma Roberts attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) Emmatout Getty 1441071245
Emma Roberts' Playful Pants Include the Feminine Detail That's Poised to Be Huge Again This Year
Related Articles
Amazon Overstock Outlet Furniture
Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Slashed Prices on Furniture This Weekend — Up to 60% Off
puredown Natural Goose Down Feather Pillows for Sleeping
The Down Bed Pillows That Shoppers Call 'Luxurious' Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now
VacLife Pet Hair Handheld Vacuum
Right Now, You Can Save on This 'Powerful' Handheld Vacuum That Sucks Up Small Messes 'with Ease'
Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner,
A Steam Mop That Amazon Shoppers Call 'the Best Floor Cleaner Ever' Is Going for One of Its Lowest Prices Yet
Iris USA 5.9 Qt. Plastic Storage Container Bin with Latching Lid
These Clear Storage Bins for Organization Are Climbing Amazon's Charts in the New Year — and They're on Sale
target activewear sale
Target Has Tons of Top-Rated Activewear on Sale Starting at $10 — but Only for the Next 72 Hours
Target Designer Collections Launch Tout
Target's New Designer Home Collections Include Timeless Farmhouse Decor from Magnolia — and Prices Start at $3
Vremi Electric Blanket Tout
Shoppers Say This Heated Blanket Is Their 'Best Purchase' of the Season, and It's on Sale at Amazon
BAMPURE 100% Organic Certified Bamboo Sheets Queen Tout
One of the Best Cooling Sheets We Tested Is Double Discounted at Amazon Right Now
Eureka Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Shoppers Say This Cordless Vacuum Is 'Incredibly Easy to Maneuver' — and It's Double Discounted on Amazon
Christmas tree storage bags
Christmas Tree Storage Bags Are Trending on Amazon Right Now — and These Popular Options Start at $13
Bedsure bed sheets
A Popular Sheet Set Amazon Shoppers Say Is 'Fit for Royalty' Is on Sale Starting at Just $14
American Soft Linen 6 Piece Towel Se
This 'Luxurious' Best-Selling Towel Set with Over 34,000 Five-Star Ratings Is 45% Off at Amazon
robot vacuum tout
Shoppers Say This 'Incredibly Quiet' Robot Vacuum Shaves Time Off of Their Cleaning Routine
LEVOIT Humidifiers for Bedroom Large Room
This Levoit Humidifier Is a PEOPLE Tested Favorite — and It's Only $36 Right Now at Amazon
Down Comforter Sale
This Plush Comforter That Feels Like 'Sleeping in a Cloud' Is Double Discounted at Amazon Right Now