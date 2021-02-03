This Best-Selling Hoover Carpet Cleaner Gets Out ‘the Worst Pet Stains You Can Imagine’ — and It’s on Sale

We love our children, pets, and the great outdoors, but if you have carpet in your home, your flooring is the one to suffer. Stains, spills, dirt, and smelly "presents" are all part of the package, and it's safe to say that your carpets deserve better. That's why thousands of homeowners have upped their cleaning game with the Hoover SmartWash+ Automatic Carpet Cleaner, calling it an "essential" and a "godsend." And for a limited time, you can get it 20 percent off on Amazon.
Amazon shoppers compare the Hoover SmartWash+ Carpet Cleaner to more expensive washers and carpet cleaner rentals out there like Bissel and the Rug Doctor. Their conclusion? This Hoover "outperforms by a mile."
The lightweight carpet cleaner has an easy, push-to-clean functionality that reviewers can't stop raving about, making it similar to a vacuum cleaner. They say it is easier on their hands and joints thanks to its "triggerless" automatic cleaning design. Just push the cleaner forward for thorough shampooing and pull it back to start the drying process thanks to its smart motion sensors that can "tell" when you need to dry the carpet and do so quickly with heat technology built in.
Built with a dual-tank system, the cleaner prevents clean water from being contaminated with the dirty water being sucked in from your carpet. And it has an auto-mix feature that sets you up for success by mixing the solution together and evenly dispersing it throughout your cleaning.
"This is the best carpet cleaner I have ever owned," shares one Amazon reviewer. "It's like Hoover got into the mind of a busy mother of three kids and made something that actually helps her life! This is like pulling out the vacuum cleaner, I literally feel like I could carpet clean every day if I had to with no stress!"
While pet owners call Hoover's SmartWash PET Complete Automatic Carpet Cleaner a "miracle," its inventory fluctuates — check on this listing later to see if it's back in stock. However, shoppers insist that the SmartWash+ is "perfect for pets" and has "gotten out the worst pet stains you can imagine."
The two-in-one pet tool gives you the same cleaning action as your cleaner does, just for smaller spaces like the stairs or even the sofa (because you know you snuggle with your pets on the couch, too).
And when it's all done, you'll see the proof in the results. Despite how much you vacuum, astonished shoppers say this will always do your space one better.
"Let me tell you right now — this thing is a life changer," writes the owner of two double-coated dogs. "Despite all of my prior cleaning, this machine managed to pull black water up out of this carpet with less than 15 minutes of wash time. I thought my world was clean y'all, I really did. I was wrong."
The shopper continues, "I hear Enrique Iglesias singing about heroes every time I look at it. Your life is not complete. Your other machines lie to you. Buy the turquoise titan now and be happy again."
If you're ready to give your carpets some much-needed TLC, shoppers are adamant about the Hoover SmartWash+ Automatic Carpet Cleaner. It's on sale for $199.99, which is $50 down from its original price of $249.99. If you hurry, you can get this deal while it lasts.
