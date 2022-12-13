Amazon Shoppers Admit That What This Hoover Carpet Cleaner Removes Is 'Kinda Gross' — and It's on Sale

 “After using this machine, the carpets felt so clean, soft, and brand new”

By
Amy Schulman
Amy-Schulman
Amy Schulman

Published on December 13, 2022 06:00 AM

Hoover Powerscrub XL Pet Carpet Cleaner Machine
Photo: Amazon

If you've spotted stains on your carpet — but aren't quite sure how to remove them — all you require is a handy carpet cleaner. And while you could certainly hire a professional cleaning service to do the work for you, it's worth investing in a device you can keep around so you can spot clean at any time.

And right now, the Hoover Powerscrub XL Pet Carpet Cleaner Machine is on sale at Amazon. The carpet cleaner is equipped with five spinscrub brushes that work at multiple angles to unlatch, loosen, and remove even the deepest stains. Then, you'll rely on the HeatForce technology to quickly and efficiently dry your carpets so you can get back to using them immediately. And thanks to a set of handy wheels, the device is easily pushed from room to room.

The carpet cleaner also comes with a handful of versatile attachments, including a designated pet tool to remove messes and an upholstery tool that scrubs fabrics and furniture. You can also use the quick clean mode that uses less water and formula on smaller messes. Plus, each purchase comes with an Oxy Pet formula, so you can test out the magic yourself.

Hoover Powerscrub XL Pet Carpet Cleaner Machine
Amazon

Buy It! Hoover Powerscrub XL Pet Carpet Cleaner Machine, $189.99 (orig. $239.99); amazon.com

Tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the carpet cleaner, with many noting that it has "industrial power" and "great suction." One user said, "I just let the brushes do their scrubbing and now there isn't even a trace of the stain left," while another added that it was "kinda gross what comes out" of the carpet.

A third five-star reviewer enthused, "I've owned many different brands of cleaning machines, but this one, by far, surpasses any of them!" They explained that they live in the country with dogs, and "after using this machine, the carpets felt so clean, soft, and brand new." They finished off by writing, "Buy it, try it, and I promise you won't regret it!"

Head to Amazon to get the Hoover Powerscrub XL Pet Carpet Cleaner Machine while it's on sale.

