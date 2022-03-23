Amazon Shoppers Are Disgusted by How Dirty Their Carpets Were Before Using This On-Sale Carpet Cleaner
It's officially spring, which means we've finally entered into spring cleaning season. Whether you spend this time purging clothes you no longer wear or scrubbing out the grout in the bathroom, it's sure to be a productive time. And if this is finally the year you're going to tackle all the stains peppered across your rugs, you're going to want to invest in a powerful carpet cleaner.
Consider the Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner which is $100 at Amazon. Weighing in at just under 13 pounds, the carpet cleaner is lightweight and compact, making it easy to bring around to different parts of the house. The power spin brush roll does the grunt work, pulling up all the dirt embedded in the carpet, while the HeatForce technology dries the carpet quickly so you can get back to using it.
Once you've filled the half-gallon tank with water, the carpet cleaner is ready to be used: Just hit the trigger on the handle and the device will get to work, removing stains, dirt, grease, and grime from all kinds of rugs. Plus, the unit comes with one extra attachment (a nozzle cleanout tool), as well as a bottle of cleaning solution to get you started.
The carpet cleaner is among the most popular at Amazon, having netted over 44,000 perfect ratings. Shoppers say their rugs look "brand new" after using it. Even a professional carpet cleaner recommends the device, noting that "this machine fits all of my requirements." One user shared, "This little guy fixed my carpet to the point that I don't think I'll lose my deposit when I move!" while another enthused: "It cleaned my rug almost back to new."
Another shopper who has several dogs explained that their carpets suffer from dog hair and dirt. Even though they had thought their carpets looked spotless, once they got this device they were shocked by how dirty the carpets were, saying, "With the color of the dirty water and debris I was sucking out of these carpets, you would have thought I was running a barnyard out of our living room." Plus, they appreciate that once the carpets are dry again, they are "so soft and fluffy."
Head to Amazon to get the Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner for $100 before this deal disappears for good.
