Pet Owners Are Impressed with How This Carpet Cleaner Transforms Their Floors 'Back to New' — and It's 42% Off

Having a pet in your life can be an absolute joy, but that doesn't mean it doesn't come with a few less desirable side effects. While we love our four-legged friends, we don't always love when they get sick or have an accident on the carpet. Whether it's pet messes, food spills, or kids' crafts, everyone gets stains on their rugs at some point. That's when a handy device that can quickly scrub out the messes comes into play.

While you can rent a carpet cleaner to do the job, you could save money by investing in your own. Thousands of Walmart shoppers recommend the Hoover PowerDash Pet Carpet Cleaner, and right now it's a whopping 42 percent off.

This cleaning gadget is designed to eliminate pet and household stains (like pasta sauce and red wine) from carpet and rug fibers. With water, some cleaning solution, and the powerspin, antimicrobial pet brush, it will not only remove stains but also lift dirt, hair, and other small particles.

Walmart

Buy It! Hoover PowerDash Pet Carpet Cleaner, $69 (orig. $119); walmart.com

The machine is perfect for high-traffic areas, and because of its compact size, it can swivel around furniture and maneuver in tight spots. Plus, along with its strong suction and what the brand calls HeatForce, the drying time is shortened by the hot air that's applied directly to the cleaned area. The dual-tank system and nozzle are removable for easy cleaning — just empty and rinse before reusing.

This carpet cleaner has earned thousands of five-star ratings at Walmart, with customers raving how it's a "lightweight and powerful" machine that thoroughly cleans all of their surfaces. "My entire living room was done in under an hour," one happy customer shared. "It completely transformed my carpets back to new. The best purchase I've ever made!"

One five-star reviewer with three dogs and two young children wrote that the Hoover carpet cleaner is "fantastic for quick spills or puppy accidents." And another customer who fosters cats called the cleaner a "must-have" and a "lifesaver" that leaves their home looking amazing and smelling fresh.

There is no end date listed for this deal, so head to Walmart to snag the Hoover PowerDash Pet Carpet Cleaner before the savings disappear.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.