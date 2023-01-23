Lifestyle Home Pet Owners Are Impressed with How This Carpet Cleaner Transforms Their Floors 'Back to New' — and It's 42% Off “The best purchase I've ever made” By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 23, 2023 04:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Walmart Having a pet in your life can be an absolute joy, but that doesn't mean it doesn't come with a few less desirable side effects. While we love our four-legged friends, we don't always love when they get sick or have an accident on the carpet. Whether it's pet messes, food spills, or kids' crafts, everyone gets stains on their rugs at some point. That's when a handy device that can quickly scrub out the messes comes into play. While you can rent a carpet cleaner to do the job, you could save money by investing in your own. Thousands of Walmart shoppers recommend the Hoover PowerDash Pet Carpet Cleaner, and right now it's a whopping 42 percent off. This cleaning gadget is designed to eliminate pet and household stains (like pasta sauce and red wine) from carpet and rug fibers. With water, some cleaning solution, and the powerspin, antimicrobial pet brush, it will not only remove stains but also lift dirt, hair, and other small particles. Walmart Buy It! Hoover PowerDash Pet Carpet Cleaner, $69 (orig. $119); walmart.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The machine is perfect for high-traffic areas, and because of its compact size, it can swivel around furniture and maneuver in tight spots. Plus, along with its strong suction and what the brand calls HeatForce, the drying time is shortened by the hot air that's applied directly to the cleaned area. The dual-tank system and nozzle are removable for easy cleaning — just empty and rinse before reusing. This carpet cleaner has earned thousands of five-star ratings at Walmart, with customers raving how it's a "lightweight and powerful" machine that thoroughly cleans all of their surfaces. "My entire living room was done in under an hour," one happy customer shared. "It completely transformed my carpets back to new. The best purchase I've ever made!" One five-star reviewer with three dogs and two young children wrote that the Hoover carpet cleaner is "fantastic for quick spills or puppy accidents." And another customer who fosters cats called the cleaner a "must-have" and a "lifesaver" that leaves their home looking amazing and smelling fresh. There is no end date listed for this deal, so head to Walmart to snag the Hoover PowerDash Pet Carpet Cleaner before the savings disappear. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Cameron Diaz Called These Cream Blushes Her 'Favorite,' and Now They Come in Pretty New Colors 25 Valentine's Day Gifts Amazon Shoppers Are Loving Right Now, All Under $50 Lily Collins Served 'Cottage Core' Vibes in Her $298 Sweater — and We Found Similar Styles Starting at $20