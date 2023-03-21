This Hoover Carpet Cleaner Can Remove 'Weeks Worth of Stains,' and It's on Sale

“They all disappeared like magic!”

By Amy Schulman
Published on March 21, 2023 11:00 PM

Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner Tout
Photo: Amazon

Cleaning the house has never been easier. With so many must-have vacuum cleaners and handy steam cleaners, floors have never been more spotless. And if you're looking to add another device to your rotation, consider grabbing a carpet cleaner.

Start by snagging the Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner, which is currently under $100 at Amazon. The easy-to-use device is lightweight, compact, and powerful, ideal for pet messes, high-traffic areas, and hard-to-reach corners. To use the device, simply run it over any carpet, relying on the PowerSpin pet brushroll to lift and remove any stains. Thanks to the HeatForce drying system the carpets will be back to their clean, dry self in no time.

Your purchase also comes with a bonus cleaning attachment, the Hoover nozzle cleanout tool, which allows you to target above-ground spaces around the house, along with a trial-size solution that you can add directly to any stain. And when you're done using the carpet cleaner, simply place it upright in the closet, since it doesn't take up much space.

Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner
Amazon

Buy It! Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner, $89.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

Over 56,000 Amazon shoppers have given the carpet cleaner a five-star rating, with users noting that it "sucks" out tons of dirt and calling it a "life saver." One five-star reviewer said that "weeks' worth of coffee stains, chocolate pudding, and just all signs of toddlerness were erased," while another added: "The area I cleaned had a lot of small stains, mostly food and grease. They all disappeared like magic!"

"This might be the best money I've ever spent," a third reviewer shared, explaining that it only costs a little more to buy this than to rent a carpet shampooer, and it's "worth every penny." They wrote, "We were close to throwing out our rugs and replacing them, but now? They look brand new again and smell great." They finished off by saying: "I regret nothing and am giving this five stars and recommending it to everyone I know."

Head to Amazon to get the Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner while it's 25 percent off.

