Over 28,000 Amazon Shoppers Rave About This Pet Carpet Cleaner That’s Only $90 Right Now

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
Spring is synonymous with deep cleaning. And while you likely vacuum every week, shampooing your carpets is a more infrequent (but still important) task to remove deep-set dirt, pet stains, and odors. If you need an at-home carpet cleaner, there's no better place to look than Amazon, which regularly discounts home cleaning products. Right now, this best-selling carpet cleaner for pets with over 28,000 five-star ratings is 31 percent off on Amazon.
The Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner is designed to eliminate pet and household stains (like red wine or spaghetti) from carpet fibers. The cleaner comes with a powerspin, antimicrobial pet brush that not only removes stains but also lifts hair, dirt, and small particles like allergens, quick-drying as it cleans.
The compact and lightweight machine is specifically made for high-traffic areas and small spaces, so it can swivel through tight corners and around furniture. It even comes with a trial size of cleaning solution from the brand. The dual-tank system and nozzle are removable for easy cleaning — just empty and rinse before reusing.
Buy It! Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner, $89.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
According to Amazon shoppers, the lightweight carpet cleaner is perfect for removing dirt, pet stains, and odors in high-traffic areas.
The reviewer said, "I adopted a dog a few months ago who had an issue with potty training. My house started smelling like puppy, so I bought this after a failed attempt at renting a carpet cleaner. This thing is AMAZING. I was both thoroughly disgusted and impressed. My carpets are clean and my house no longer has that new puppy smell. Worth every penny!"
"I run dog services, boarding and daycare, out of my home," another reviewer wrote. "You can imagine my carpet sees high traffic regularly and potty accidents on occasion from the puppers. Love this Hoover! Holy moly! It picks up a crazy amount of deeply imbedded debris, dirt, stains, and hair...I regularly vacuum and spot clean with other carpet cleaners and couldn't fathom the filth I was actually living in after using the Hoover."
There's never been a better time to get the popular carpet cleaner for pets than when it's on sale for only $90.