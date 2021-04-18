Over 28,000 Amazon Shoppers Rave About This Pet Carpet Cleaner That’s Only $90 Right Now

Spring is synonymous with deep cleaning. And while you likely vacuum every week, shampooing your carpets is a more infrequent (but still important) task to remove deep-set dirt, pet stains, and odors. If you need an at-home carpet cleaner, there's no better place to look than Amazon, which regularly discounts home cleaning products. Right now, this best-selling carpet cleaner for pets with over 28,000 five-star ratings is 31 percent off on Amazon.