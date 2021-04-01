Shoppers Say This $80 Portable Spot Carpet Cleaner Is So Good, Messes Instantly ‘Disappear’

Not only does the PowerDash Go Pet+ "work like a champ," it takes cleaning a step further with two heavy-duty attachments: The bristle tool scrubs away new messes, and the rubber nub pet attachment gets down to the nitty-gritty to remove older stains for good. It's no wonder shoppers call the Amazon best-seller a "little lifesaver" and a "must have" for people with children and "fur babies" for small cleanups that don't necessarily require a hefty upright carpet shampooer. And if you thought it could only work on your couch, think again — shoppers say the compact Hoover spot cleaner also works well in cars and RVs.