Shoppers Say This $80 Portable Spot Carpet Cleaner Is So Good, Messes Instantly ‘Disappear’

You love your pets and your kiddos, but the messes they make? Not so much. Sure, a vacuum works great on floors, but for everything else, you'll need a spot cleaner that can suck up tracked-in dirt and nasty spills on anything from furniture to carpeted stairs. The Hoover PowerDash Go Pet+ Spot Cleaner is the hot-ticket item that Amazon shoppers say can make messes magically "disappear," and it's on sale right now for just $80.
The lightweight spot cleaner is perfect for small messes on rugs, carpet flooring, and upholstered couches — which comes in handy if you like to snuggle with your pooch while watching TV. Specifically designed to remove years-old stains and pet accidents, the portable carpet cleaner delivers a professional-level job thanks to some "serious suction power" and its two-tank cleaning system. This clever mechanism keeps the solution and dirty water separate, so you're not "cleaning" with the dirt you just suctioned up.
Buy It! Hoover PowerDash Go Pet+ Spot Cleaner, $79.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
Not only does the PowerDash Go Pet+ "work like a champ," it takes cleaning a step further with two heavy-duty attachments: The bristle tool scrubs away new messes, and the rubber nub pet attachment gets down to the nitty-gritty to remove older stains for good. It's no wonder shoppers call the Amazon best-seller a "little lifesaver" and a "must have" for people with children and "fur babies" for small cleanups that don't necessarily require a hefty upright carpet shampooer. And if you thought it could only work on your couch, think again — shoppers say the compact Hoover spot cleaner also works well in cars and RVs.
"Love, love, love my Hoover PowerDash Go Spot Cleaner!" writes an Amazon shopper. "I have three kids, and our couch and floor always gets stained. We purchased a Hoover PowerDash Go Spot Cleaner and it has made it so easy to quickly clean and remove stains from around our home. It's so light, portable, and easy to store too."
"This thing is the best," writes another. "I spent forever researching and trying to find the perfect spot cleaner (we have two small dogs) and I'm telling you — this is it. This thing works like straight out of a commercial; picks up any stain and scent instantly."
Tired of staring at that stain your little human or pup made forever ago? Get the Hoover PowerDash Go Pet+ Spot Cleaner now while it's on sale for just $80.
