Shoppers Compare This 'Small but Mighty' Carpet Cleaner to Treatments from Professionals — and It's on Sale

It's no secret that you need a reliable vacuum cleaner to keep your floors clean. But if your home has carpeting and area rugs that get a lot of foot traffic, it's also a good idea to also invest in a carpet cleaner to take on everything stubborn stains and pet messes.

Start with the customer-favorite Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner while it's on sale for $90 at Amazon. With water, a bit of solution, and a pet brush roll, the cleaning gadget deep cleans dirt, spills, and tough messes on your carpets. The brush is also antimicrobial, which helps protect against odors. Plus, strong suction and what the brand calls HeatForce shorten drying time.

With a compact design, the lightweight cleaning device is a breeze to maneuver throughout small areas and carry around your home. It also won't take up much storage room when not in use.

Another convenient feature worth noting? The upright carpet cleaner has a 20-foot cord — meaning you clean a bunch of messes in one go.

A mega-hit with shoppers, it's racked up more than 46,500 five-star ratings at Amazon. They're "thoroughly impressed" by the "small but mighty" cleaner that leaves their carpets "looking fresh."

​One reviewer with a small dog wrote that they were "amazed" after the "first pass over a high traffic and soiled area," adding: "My carpet looks brand new and the stains are gone." And another customer raved that "it looks like I had a professional cleaner do my floors."

Others appreciate that the small cleaner is "easy to push," with one saying "it's light enough for me to handle easily." And many appreciate that their carpets "dried quickly" after using it.

There is no end date listed for this deal, so head to Amazon to pick up the Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner before the savings disappear.

