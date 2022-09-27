Amazon Shoppers Say This Upright Carpet Cleaner Makes Rugs 'Look New,' and It's 25% Off for a Limited Time

Those who have been seeking an easier way to clean their rugs and carpets — without having to rent a clunky machine or call in a professional — are in luck. One of the most popular at-home carpet cleaning devices at Amazon is 25 percent off now, but only for a limited time.

You can snag the Hoover PowerDash Compact Carpet Cleaner today for just $90 (that's a savings of $30!) before it returns to its normal price. The upright, vacuum-style machine has racked up thousands of five-star ratings due to its array of convenient uses and features.

Lightweight and compact, this device is designed to be stored in a small space, plus it's a breeze to move around. The brand attests that the carpet cleaner packs twice the cleaning power punch as its competitors, so you can believe it'll be pulling up all the stains and messes you're keen to see gone.

The deep cleaning tool utilizes a clean water tank to dispense a mix of water and cleaning solution onto your carpets. As you work, dirty water is sucked into another tank — so everything remains separated. And while reviewers do note that having to fill and dump the tanks can be annoying, they also agree that the results speak for themselves — and is totally worth the effort.

Amazon

Buy It! Hoover PowerDash Compact Carpet Cleaner, $89.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

Great for houses with pets and kids, this Hoover machine will effortlessly pull out stains and dirt while simultaneously deodorizing, making any carpet look brand new and smell fresh. It's also designed with HeatForce technology that helps speed up the drying process so you can get back on your carpets sooner.

Shoppers are over the moon after trying this carpet cleaner, with over 52,000 users leaving five-star ratings and attesting that it's "worth every penny." Another five-star review praised it as an "incredible product" and "absolute genius in design."Plus, many reviewers rave over the types of heavy messes this machine can tackle, with one saying, "We have five kids [and] three dogs and boy are they dirty, but this makes the rug look new."

The reviews truly are convincing, with another five-star shopper writing, "I tested this in our main, high-traffic hallway, and I was amazed at the amount of dirt it sucked up. I went over the same area two more times and it still was sucking up dirt!"

Shop this Hoover PowerDash Carpet Cleaner today while this limited-time 25 percent discount lasts!

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.