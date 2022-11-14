Lifestyle Home Amazon Shoppers Say This Hoover Carpet Cleaner 'Powered Through All the Nastiness and Grime,' and It's 35% Off It has over 31,000 perfect ratings By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 14, 2022 11:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you've noticed that your carpet is spotted with dark stains and dirty marks, then it's long overdue for a serious deep clean. You could hire professional carpet cleaners to take care of the job, but you can also save yourself a bit of money by investing in a carpet cleaning machine, one that reviewers say is just as powerful. Tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine, and right now, it's a whopping 35 percent off. The top-rated device is designed with SpinScrub brushes that work to remove and unlatch deeply embedded dirt in carpets while remaining gentle on its fibers. To use, simply fill the tank with water and a cleaning solution of your choice, and then give it a push across every carpet in the house. The carpet cleaner is also outfitted with HeatForce, which applies hot air to speed up the drying process. Weighing in at just under 19 pounds, the Hoover cleaner isn't terribly heavy to drag from room to room. It also comes with a handful of attachments, including a nozzle that allows you to remove stains from upholstered items. Amazon Buy It! Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine, $149.99 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Over 31,000 Amazon shoppers have given the carpet cleaner a five-star rating, and many note in reviewers that it "erases old stains" and "sucks up all the dirt." One user said, "This thing has absolutely powered through all the nastiness and grime," while another added, "I've used a handful of home carpet shampooers and a professional one rented from the grocery store and this one is by far my favorite." A third five-star shopper explained that they had their rugs professionally cleaned less than a year ago, but decided to invest in a rug shampooer after finishing a handful of renovations in the house. They wrote, "This product makes a big impact on the dirt level in your rugs. The waste water after cleaning showed how filthy the rugs still were. I'm sold." Head to Amazon to get the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine while it's on sale. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Oprah Says This Christmas Tree Candle Will 'Fill the House with Cheer' — and It's 20% Off Right Now Sarah Jessica Parker Paired Cozy Gray Sweatpants with a Lightweight Jacket That's Made for Warm Fall Days I Tested This Affordable Kid-Friendly Cooking Kit with My Family, and Each Meal Was a Huge Success