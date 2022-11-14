Amazon Shoppers Say This Hoover Carpet Cleaner 'Powered Through All the Nastiness and Grime,' and It's 35% Off

If you've noticed that your carpet is spotted with dark stains and dirty marks, then it's long overdue for a serious deep clean. You could hire professional carpet cleaners to take care of the job, but you can also save yourself a bit of money by investing in a carpet cleaning machine, one that reviewers say is just as powerful.

Tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine, and right now, it's a whopping 35 percent off. The top-rated device is designed with SpinScrub brushes that work to remove and unlatch deeply embedded dirt in carpets while remaining gentle on its fibers. To use, simply fill the tank with water and a cleaning solution of your choice, and then give it a push across every carpet in the house. The carpet cleaner is also outfitted with HeatForce, which applies hot air to speed up the drying process.

Weighing in at just under 19 pounds, the Hoover cleaner isn't terribly heavy to drag from room to room. It also comes with a handful of attachments, including a nozzle that allows you to remove stains from upholstered items.

Amazon

Buy It! Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine, $149.99 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com

Over 31,000 Amazon shoppers have given the carpet cleaner a five-star rating, and many note in reviewers that it "erases old stains" and "sucks up all the dirt." One user said, "This thing has absolutely powered through all the nastiness and grime," while another added, "I've used a handful of home carpet shampooers and a professional one rented from the grocery store and this one is by far my favorite."

A third five-star shopper explained that they had their rugs professionally cleaned less than a year ago, but decided to invest in a rug shampooer after finishing a handful of renovations in the house. They wrote, "This product makes a big impact on the dirt level in your rugs. The waste water after cleaning showed how filthy the rugs still were. I'm sold."

Head to Amazon to get the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine while it's on sale.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.