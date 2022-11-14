Amazon Shoppers Say This Hoover Carpet Cleaner 'Powered Through All the Nastiness and Grime,' and It's 35% Off

 It has over 31,000 perfect ratings

By
Amy Schulman
Amy-Schulman
Amy Schulman

Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 14, 2022 11:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine
Photo: Amazon

If you've noticed that your carpet is spotted with dark stains and dirty marks, then it's long overdue for a serious deep clean. You could hire professional carpet cleaners to take care of the job, but you can also save yourself a bit of money by investing in a carpet cleaning machine, one that reviewers say is just as powerful.

Tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine, and right now, it's a whopping 35 percent off. The top-rated device is designed with SpinScrub brushes that work to remove and unlatch deeply embedded dirt in carpets while remaining gentle on its fibers. To use, simply fill the tank with water and a cleaning solution of your choice, and then give it a push across every carpet in the house. The carpet cleaner is also outfitted with HeatForce, which applies hot air to speed up the drying process.

Weighing in at just under 19 pounds, the Hoover cleaner isn't terribly heavy to drag from room to room. It also comes with a handful of attachments, including a nozzle that allows you to remove stains from upholstered items.

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine
Amazon

Buy It! Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine, $149.99 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com

Over 31,000 Amazon shoppers have given the carpet cleaner a five-star rating, and many note in reviewers that it "erases old stains" and "sucks up all the dirt." One user said, "This thing has absolutely powered through all the nastiness and grime," while another added, "I've used a handful of home carpet shampooers and a professional one rented from the grocery store and this one is by far my favorite."

A third five-star shopper explained that they had their rugs professionally cleaned less than a year ago, but decided to invest in a rug shampooer after finishing a handful of renovations in the house. They wrote, "This product makes a big impact on the dirt level in your rugs. The waste water after cleaning showed how filthy the rugs still were. I'm sold."

Head to Amazon to get the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine while it's on sale.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

oprahs fave candle
Oprah Says This Christmas Tree Candle Will 'Fill the House with Cheer' — and It's 20% Off Right Now
sarah jessica parker; military jacket
Sarah Jessica Parker Paired Cozy Gray Sweatpants with a Lightweight Jacket That's Made for Warm Fall Days
Kid Friendly Cooking Kit
I Tested This Affordable Kid-Friendly Cooking Kit with My Family, and Each Meal Was a Huge Success
Related Articles
Kim and Todrick posing in the French Luxury Mansion, as seen on Battle of the Bling, season 1
Todrick Hall and Designer Kim Myles Search for 'Shockingly Extra' Homes on 'Battle of the Bling'
CELEBRITY IOU
Jonathan and Drew Scott Recall Leslie Jordan Opening Up to the 'Celebrity IOU' Crew Before His Death
oprahs fave candle
Oprah Says This Christmas Tree Candle Will 'Fill the House with Cheer' — and It's 20% Off Right Now
Shark HV322 Rocket Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum
This Shark Stick Vacuum Is 'So Much Better' Than a Dyson,  According to Shoppers — and It's Only $150 Today
Amazon Outlet Furniture Deal Roundup November 2022 Tout
Amazon's Hidden Outlet Is Stuffed with Steep Deals on Furniture, and Prices Start at $49
Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Space Heater Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say This Space Heater Warms the 'Entire Room,' and It Has Double Discounts Right Now
Welhome Franklin Premium
This 'Luxurious' Towel Set with 5,800+ Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for as Little as $6 Apiece at Amazon
Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack
Amazon Marked Down These $64 Cooling Pillows to Just $18 Apiece Ahead of Black Friday
Early Amazon Indoor Holiday Decor Deal Roundup
Amazon's Secret Holiday Decor Section Is Packed with Festive Finds on Sale Before Black Friday — Up to 68% Off
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree
Shoppers Say You Can't Even Tell This Tall, Pre-Lit Christmas Tree Is Fake — and It's 48% Off Right Now
roborock E5 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop
Whoa! Amazon Shoppers Say This Robot Vacuum Is 'Leagues Better' Than a Roomba — and It's 39% Off
Bissell, 2747A PowerFresh Vac & Steam All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop Tout
Shoppers Say This Steam Mop That Doubles as Vacuum Makes Their Floors Look 'Incredible' — and It's on Sale
Queen Size Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad
This 'Soft and Comfortable' Mattress Pad Is a Bed Upgrade That Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Swear By
BISSELL Little Green Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner
Amazon Shoppers Say This Bissell Carpet Cleaner Leaves 'No Trace' of the Messes It Sucks Up — and It's on Sale
Dyson V8 Origin Vacuum
Shoppers Love This 'Very Powerful' and Lightweight Dyson Stick Vacuum — and It's on Sale Right Now
Amazon Deals Under $50
Amazon Just Added Tons of Under-$50 Deals Ahead of Black Friday — Up to 76% Off