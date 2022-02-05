Amazon Shoppers Are 'Shocked' by How Much Dirt This Vacuum Picks Up — and It's on Sale

The popular vacuum cleaner can be used on both carpet and hardwood floors; simply switch settings as you roll from one to the other. The vacuum relies on its advanced brushroll that easily lifts up dirt that's been embedded in the floor, picking up all the debris you didn't even realize was there. Plus it traps 99 percent of dust and allergens. It's been designed with swivel steering, making it easy to maneuver the vacuum around obstacles and under big pieces of furniture.