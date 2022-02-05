Amazon Shoppers Are 'Shocked' by How Much Dirt This Vacuum Picks Up — and It's on Sale
Cleaning the house is arguably one of the least exciting tasks you have to do — but it is necessary. Having the right kind of tool should make it easier, and less dreadful, especially when it comes down to a vacuum cleaner. Rather than continue to rely on the same old device that barely suctions anymore, consider upgrading to the Hoover Power Drive Upright Vacuum Cleaner which is on sale at Amazon.
The popular vacuum cleaner can be used on both carpet and hardwood floors; simply switch settings as you roll from one to the other. The vacuum relies on its advanced brushroll that easily lifts up dirt that's been embedded in the floor, picking up all the debris you didn't even realize was there. Plus it traps 99 percent of dust and allergens. It's been designed with swivel steering, making it easy to maneuver the vacuum around obstacles and under big pieces of furniture.
Along with the regular brushroll, the vacuum comes with a handful of accessories, including a long wand and brush tool, letting you clean upholstery, curtains, and even the stairs. Plus the vacuum cleaner is affixed with an extra-large dirt cup, so you won't have to empty it as often as models with smaller ones.
Buy It! Hoover Power Drive Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $149 (orig. $189.99); amazon.com
Thousands of Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with this vacuum cleaner, with many reviewers noting they're "shocked" by how much dirt this device picks up. Others share that the "suction is unreal" and that it "picks up everything." Another said: "The first time I used it I would swear it sucked up an entire small dog. There was just so much hair that my previous vacuum missed."
Even reviewers who have formerly owned Dysons were impressed by this machine. One who has several pets explained: "It sucked so much dust and dog hair from that rug that I had always swept regularly with my Dyson that I didn't even realize was there." They also noted that they especially appreciate the slew of attachments and the fact that you can easily adjust the suction power.
Head to Amazon and shop the Hoover Power Drive Upright Vacuum Cleaner for just $149 before this deal ends and the price goes with it.
