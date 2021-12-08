Pet Owners Are Obsessed with This Now-$151 Hoover Vacuum That 'Works Better Than' $600 Ones
Without a doubt, there's nothing like the love and snuggles you get from your furry friends. They're family, after all! But ask any dog or cat owner and they'll tell you: The shedding of pet hair and dander can be so bad, it can put a damper on your pet relationship. However, investing in a good pet vacuum? That'll be one of the best decisions you'll make, and the on-sale Hoover Pet Max Complete MaxLife Upright Vacuum doesn't disappoint.
Unlike other traditional upright cleaners, the Hoover vacuum is designed with pets in mind. With 1,200 watts of motor power, the "incredibly powerful" vacuum removes everything from pet-focused messes to everyday, run-of-the-mill debris like dust and crumbs.
Buy It! Hoover Pet Max Complete MaxLife Upright Vacuum, $150.13 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com
The device's brushroll is impressive, digging deep into carpet fibers before suctioning it up. You'll also love that it's designed to prevent getting tangled from long pet and human hair, too. It's no wonder Amazon shoppers say it "works better than [their] $600 vacuum!"
Another beloved feature of the pet vacuum is it has a built-in allergen filter that captures small particles like pollen and pet dander and prevents them from floating back into the air. That means both your floors and your air are effectively cleaned. Plus, the filter is made to absorb pet odors, so your home will smell ultra-fresh.
While the vacuum does an excellent job cleaning your tiles and rugs, it's also designed with a cleaning wand that's compatible with three pet tool attachments to remove hidden dust bunnies on fan blades and air vents as well as pet shedding on upholstered furniture and stairs. The bagless vacuum makes it easy to dispose of all its dirty contents and its extra-large dust cup limits multiple trips to the trash can.
"Wow! I can't believe the amount of hair my other cleaner has missed," wrote one Amazon shopper. "If you have dogs, this is a must. I have three large, hairy dogs who shed all year. The canister is easy to open and clean, [has a] long cord, and when I turned it over there was no hair to be seen on the roller… Well worth the results."
"This new Hoover vacuum is amazing, and far exceeded our (rather high) expectations," wrote another reviewer who has a Siberian Husky. "It has the most suction power I've ever seen in any vacuum. It effortlessly pulls pet hair out from deep within carpet and furniture. The attachments are fantastic and work really well. The wheels are a little bigger than our old vacuum, and it rolls a lot easier and is more maneuverable. It's super easy to switch from hardwood floors to deep carpet, and it efficiently cleans both amazingly."
Get the Hoover pet vacuum that shoppers say removes an embarrassingly large amount of hair and dirt while it's on sale at Amazon.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Pet Owners Are Obsessed with This Now-$151 Hoover Vacuum That 'Works Better Than' $600 Ones
- Amazon Shoppers Say the Shark Vacuum-Mop 'Worked Like Magic' — and It's Just $80 Today
- The Levi's Fleece-Lined Trucker Jacket That's Comfy and 'Looks Cute with Every Outfit' Is on Sale
- Amazon Shoppers Are Ditching Pricey Bedding for This Sheet Set That's Under $35