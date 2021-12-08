Pet Owners Are Obsessed with This Now-$151 Hoover Vacuum That 'Works Better Than' $600 Ones

"This new Hoover vacuum is amazing, and far exceeded our (rather high) expectations," wrote another reviewer who has a Siberian Husky. "It has the most suction power I've ever seen in any vacuum. It effortlessly pulls pet hair out from deep within carpet and furniture. The attachments are fantastic and work really well. The wheels are a little bigger than our old vacuum, and it rolls a lot easier and is more maneuverable. It's super easy to switch from hardwood floors to deep carpet, and it efficiently cleans both amazingly."