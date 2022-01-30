This Hoover Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Is $61 Off, and Amazon Shoppers Say It Makes Life Easy
If you're used to a vacuum that needs to be plugged into the wall, a cordless option is a serious game changer. No longer tethered to the length of the cord, you will be free to roam around the house at your leisure. And you don't have to spend a lot of money to secure a top-rated device; in fact, thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the Hoover Onepwr Evolve Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, and it's on sale right now.
This vacuum cleaner is wonderfully lightweight — weighing in at just nine pounds — and can be used on both carpet and hard floors. The included brush roll is uniquely designed to pick up more debris and dust in fewer passes compared to other vacuums. Plus the head is designed to swivel, allowing you to easily maneuver around large pieces of furniture and other bulky obstacles.
A powerful suction effortlessly lifts and removes dirt and hair embedded in the floor, storing it in a dust cup that's much larger than ones found in traditional stick vacuums. And when the vacuum runs out of power, just remove the battery and recharge for next use.
Buy It! Hoover Onepwr Evolve Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $149 (orig. $209.99); amazon.com
Thousands of Amazon shoppers have given the vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with one writing that it "revolutionized keeping the floor clean" and is "as good as a Dyson, if not better." Another shopper put it simply: "This one has made my life so easy."
"I've been looking for a lightweight cordless vacuum to manage the frequent sand from lake life on my tile and hardwood floors," one five-star reviewer shared. "I wanted a Dyson but not its price tag. After researching for a few months, I took a chance on this Hoover. It performed as well as the $700+ Dyson I had tried." They added, "I'm ashamed to say I filled the canister nearly half full from the bedrooms alone the first time I used it!"
"I am not exaggerating when I say this vacuum is changing my life," another user explained. "I've been using it daily for about three weeks now and I love it. It picks up long hair with ease and it's so easy to remove the collected hair from the brush." They added, "This suction is strong for my purposes. I use it on hard floors and low-pile carpet. It can tackle all the tiny things my toddler drops or breaks — little pieces of paper, plastic, small pebbles, crumbs, etc… I can't say enough good things."
Head to Amazon and shop the Hoover Onepwr Evolve Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for just $149 while it's on sale.