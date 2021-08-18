Amazon Shoppers Say This Hoover Vacuum Is 'Almost as Powerful' as a Dyson — and It's a Fraction of the Price
When it comes to using an upright vacuum cleaner, a huge inconvenience is its weight. Having to lug out a heavy vacuum cleaner — when cleaning the house is already a pain — doesn't make it any easier. Rather than stick by that old, weighty vacuum, consider upgrading to the Hoover Onepwr Evolve Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, which weighs in at just under 9 pounds.
The highly reviewed cordless vacuum cleaner feels like pushing a mere 2 pounds once it's been reclined. A powerful brush roll and suction is designed to be used on both carpets and hard floors, complete with a power vortex that lifts dirt rooted to the floor. Plus, it requires fewer sweeps to grab dirt and debris compared to other vacuums, guaranteeing less time spent vacuuming.
Along with an extra-large dirt cup, the vacuum also comes with excellent swivel steering, letting you easily navigate around bulky furniture and other obstacles. Once the vacuum runs out of power, simply remove the battery and recharge for next time. The best part? The vacuum has been slashed by $50, ringing in at just $149 on Amazon.
Over 4,500 Amazon shoppers have given the vacuum a five-star rating, calling it the "best stick vac ever" that boasts "lots of power." One reviewer even writes that "this vacuum transformed my life."
"I would give this 100 stars if I could," one five-star reviewer shares. "I can't believe I was still using a broom and dustpan for cleaning my hardwood floors. This makes it so fast and easy and fun. I actually look forward to cleaning. It's so easy to whip it out to clean up a quick mess or just do a clean sweep of the house. It gets right up to the edge of the floor so it doesn't leave crumbs at corners. It's so light, I use it on our couches and chairs too for pet hair."
"I have owned two of these, bought this one for my grandmother because it works so well and is so easy to use," another user says. "She had issues using her hand because of arthritis, but this is so light and easy to use, she can sweep the entire house with it. Of course it's not a Dyson, but it is almost as powerful and hundreds less."
Whether you've been searching for a lightweight vacuum cleaner or simply need to replace an old one, shop the Hoover Onepwr Evolve Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner for just $149 at Amazon.
