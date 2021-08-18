Amazon Shoppers Say This Hoover Vacuum Is 'Almost as Powerful' as a Dyson — and It's a Fraction of the Price

"I would give this 100 stars if I could," one five-star reviewer shares. "I can't believe I was still using a broom and dustpan for cleaning my hardwood floors. This makes it so fast and easy and fun. I actually look forward to cleaning. It's so easy to whip it out to clean up a quick mess or just do a clean sweep of the house. It gets right up to the edge of the floor so it doesn't leave crumbs at corners. It's so light, I use it on our couches and chairs too for pet hair."