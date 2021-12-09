The Stick Vacuum Cleaner That Actually Makes Shoppers Look Forward to Cleaning Is 20% Off at Amazon

The lightweight stick vacuum is designed with dual cyclonic dust vault technology which is able to catch up to 99 percent of dust and fine particles. It's also equipped with a multi-surface brush roll that can be used on both carpet and hard floors. Users can choose from two speeds which can easily be switched by a button on the handle. Plus the vacuum is constructed with a set of LED headlights geared to illuminate all the dirt you otherwise might not have been able to see.