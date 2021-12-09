The Stick Vacuum Cleaner That Actually Makes Shoppers Look Forward to Cleaning Is 20% Off at Amazon
If you're tired of having to push around a vacuum cleaner that must be attached to the wall, it's about time to invest in one that's cordless. Amazon shoppers recommend the Hoover Onepwr Blade+ Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, and right now it's been marked down to just $159.99.
The lightweight stick vacuum is designed with dual cyclonic dust vault technology which is able to catch up to 99 percent of dust and fine particles. It's also equipped with a multi-surface brush roll that can be used on both carpet and hard floors. Users can choose from two speeds which can easily be switched by a button on the handle. Plus the vacuum is constructed with a set of LED headlights geared to illuminate all the dirt you otherwise might not have been able to see.
When the vacuum is fully charged, it's able to run for up to 35 minutes at a time thanks to a removable and rechargeable lithium-ion battery. And when it's time to empty the vacuum, simply detach the removable dirt cup and dump everything into the trash. The device also comes with a few extra attachments, including a wall mount, crevice tool, and upholstery tool.
Buy It! Hoover Onepwr Blade+ Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $159.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given this stick vacuum a five-star rating, calling it "as good as Dyson" and noting that it's "worth every penny." One reviewer even wrote: "This is so much better than any vacuum I've ever owned in my 54 years."
"I love this vacuum!" another five-star reviewer shared. "I don't have to wrestle with a heavy vacuum; it easily slides under the furniture and it tackles the pet hair problem on the wood floor, tile, carpet, and sofa with ease. Couldn't be happier."
"Everything seems to be extra clean in the house after using the Blade+," another user explained. "Cleaning as fast as I can walk and cleaning things in seconds like along the floor edges, inside cabinets, behind the TV, the stairs, baseboards, blinds, etc. I usually look forward to the next cleaning. This is a first."
Head to Amazon and shop the Hoover Onepwr Blade+ Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $159.99 before this sale ends and the price goes with it.
