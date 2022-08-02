Amazon Shoppers Say After Trying a 'Bazillion Vacuums,' This Is the One — and It's 35% Off

Start with the Hoover Onepwr Blade Max Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum, which is currently 35 percent off at Amazon. The stick vacuum is designed with a high-performance brushless motor, providing you with more suction, airflow, and maximum power while you work. It's complete with dual cyclonic technology, which captures up to 99.4 percent of dirt and dust, making it easier to breathe indoors. Use the stick vacuum for up to 45 minutes at a time before it needs to be recharged again.