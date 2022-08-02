Amazon Shoppers Say After Trying a 'Bazillion Vacuums,' This Is the One — and It's 35% Off
If you're still rolling out a clunky upright vacuum cleaner — and plugging it into the wall — it's time to let go of that old technology. Replace your dilapidated device with a stick vacuum cleaner, one that'll give you ample freedom to move around the house and clean with ease.
Start with the Hoover Onepwr Blade Max Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum, which is currently 35 percent off at Amazon. The stick vacuum is designed with a high-performance brushless motor, providing you with more suction, airflow, and maximum power while you work. It's complete with dual cyclonic technology, which captures up to 99.4 percent of dirt and dust, making it easier to breathe indoors. Use the stick vacuum for up to 45 minutes at a time before it needs to be recharged again.
The cord-free device can also be transformed into a handheld vacuum, giving you more control over certain areas of the house. Just attach the included motorized pet brush, dusting brush, or crevice tool to the vacuum and get to work tackling upholstered items, hard-to-reach corners, and even car interiors. Plus, thanks to the swivel steering, you'll be able to easily maneuver the vacuum into tight corners and under bulky obstacles.
Buy It! Hoover Onepwr Blade Max Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $309.99); amazon.com
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers can't stop raving about the device, with one noting that they've tried a "bazillion vacuums" but this is the one you should actually buy. Others share that it's "comparable to Dyson" and have even called it "Ferrari-like." One user put it simply: "This thing is beastly."
Another user explained that they "love this cord-free vacuum so much." They appreciate the brushless motor and the dirt cup that's "super easy to remove and empty out." They also added: "It has a powerful suction for hardwood floors and the best part is that it can convert into a handheld vacuum." They finished off by saying: "Every household needs this!"
Head to Amazon to shop the Hoover Onepwr Blade Max Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum while it's only $200.
- Amazon Shoppers Say After Trying a 'Bazillion Vacuums,' This Is the One — and It's 35% Off
- Kate Middleton Nailed the Nautical Trend in a Pair of Flattering White Shorts
- This Handy Attachment Turns Any Outdoor Umbrella into a Side Table for Your Drinks — and It's on Sale at Amazon
- Shoppers Love Liquid I.V. for Staying Hydrated Through Workouts, Heat Waves, and Hangovers — and It's on Sale