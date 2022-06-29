Shoppers Are Switching to This Vacuum for Pet Hair with 'Tremendous Suction Power,' and It's on Sale Right Now
The least glamorous part about having pets is the hair they leave behind that seems impossible to clean. Not to mention a quality vacuum can cost upward of $500.But the good news is you don't need to spend that much since early Prime Day deals are already available.
Prime Day starts on July 12 and goes through July 13, and some items are already on sale like the Hoover Pet Vacuum Cleaner that's just $132 right now. What sets this vacuum apart from other upright vacuum cleaners is it comes with four accessories specifically designed to pick up 97 percent of dander, fur, pollen, and dirt. The pet turbo tool, crevice tool, flexible dusting brush, and pivoting dusting brush are the attachments that allow you to clean furniture and hard-to-reach areas with ease.
The best part is it works well on practically any surface, whether you have smooth laminate, rough tile, or shaggy carpet. The advanced action brush roll digs deep into carpet and crevices to pick up more pet hair than a typical vacuum. Plus, it has an extra-large dirt cup and two filters for debris and pet odor.
Buy It! Hoover MAXLife Pet Max Complete Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $131.64 (orig. $189.99); amazon.com
More than 3,700 Amazon shoppers swear by this pet vacuum cleaner thanks to its high-powered suction and convenient attachments that work for a variety of pets and breeds. One five-star reviewer who has a Siberian Husky said, "It has the most suction power I've ever seen in any vacuum," and added that "it effortlessly pulls pet hair out from deep within carpet and furniture." Another shopper with four pets claimed it has "tremendous suction power" compared to other brands like Shark and Dyson.
If you want to see how well the vacuum works, check out this image review in which a customer called the device a 'godsend' and showed the amount of hair it picked up from just one use. Additionally, another user listed out the vacuum's pros and cons, which included that the results are "gross and satisfying all at once" making it "worth the money."
Now is the time to add this high-powered Hoover pet vacuum to your cart while it's discounted at 31 percent off, ahead of the Prime Day rush.
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:
- This 'Amazingly Comfortable' High-Waisted Bamboo-Blend Underwear Is on Sale for as Little as $5 Per Pair
- Wayfair's Early Fourth of July Sale Is Overflowing with Patio Furniture Deals — Up to 72% Off
- Plush Pillows, Cooling Sheets, and More Top-Rated Bedding Deals Happening at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
- There Are 700+ Dresses on Sale at Anthropologie Right Now, and Prices Start at $30