Pet Owners Say This Hoover Vacuum 'Works Like Magic' — and It's on Sale Right Now
Not all vacuums can take on the mess of pets that leave fur everywhere. So, if you have a heavy shedder, opt for a powerful vacuum designed to target debris and pet hair.
To keep their homes spotless, thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the Hoover MaxLife Pro Pet Vacuum — and it's on sale right now. The top-rated vacuum sucks up messes on hard floors, carpets, and even rugs. It has swivel steering that makes it easy to maneuver, and LED headlights that show you exactly where you need to clean. Plus, the vacuum's brush roll is designed to reduce hair from wrapping around it.
The vacuum comes with three attachments so you can clean more than just your floors. Use the pet upholstery tool and crevice tool to tackle couches, stairs, baseboards, and hard-to-reach areas. And for dusty surfaces, try the dusting brush. Even better, the vacuum has a HEPA filtration system that captures dust and allergens, according to the brand.
Thanks to its 30-foot cord, the vacuum has plenty of reach, meaning you no longer have to plug in and unplug the vacuum over and over to get the job done. And its spacious dirt cup can hold up to 1.5 liters of debris, so you won't have to constantly dump it out as you clean, either.
Buy It! Hoover Maxlife Pro Pet Vacuum, $169.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
A customer-favorite, the vacuum has earned over 4,900 five-star ratings on Amazon. Reviewers say that it "works like magic," picking up pet fur, dirt, and dust. Even Dyson owners prefer the Hoover vacuum thanks to its "powerful suction, intuitive design, and ease-of-use."
"Out of all the vacuums I've ever purchased, this one is the best!" one reviewer wrote. "[Its] suction is so strong, it was easy to put together, and it has different attachments. Dog hair and dust don't stand a chance. We've had Roombas, Sharks, you name it, [but] nothing compares to this. I even use it to clean out lint from my dryer. That's how strong the suction is."
Head to Amazon to shop the Hoover MaxLife Pro Pet Vacuum for $169.99 before the deal disappears.
- Pet Owners Say This Hoover Vacuum 'Works Like Magic' — and It's on Sale Right Now
- The Best-Selling Sports Bra That Amazon Shoppers Call 'Comfortable for Heavy Breasts' Is on Sale
- Megan Fox Is the Latest Celebrity to Carry This Popular $80 Shoulder Bag from Amazon
- Amazon Dropped the Price of Its Best-Selling Desk Lamp That Doubles as a Wireless Phone Charger