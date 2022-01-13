Shoppers Say Their Floors Have Never Looked Better Thanks to This Hard Surface Cleaner
Tired of pulling out a mop and bucket to scrub your hard floors, only for dirt to get pushed around? Consider investing in this gadget that easily deep-cleans and dries your floors.
The Hoover FloorMate Deluxe floor cleaner is designed to wash all kinds of sealed hard surfaces, including hardwood, vinyl, laminate, ceramic tile, and marble floors. Using a multi-surface cleaning solution, which is sold separately, the FloorMate washes floors and simultaneously sucks up extra water. It also has a dry setting that helps speed up the drying process. Its built-in brushes counter rotate to tackle everyday dirt and debris (even on grout). And to target stubborn messes, it has a button that releases more detergent.
Another feature that makes it stand out from a typical mop is its dual tanks, which keeps the dirty water separate from the clean water. So you won't have to wonder if you're just moving unclean water around your floors, as you might with a standard mop.
Buy It! Hoover FloorMate Deluxe Hard Floor Cleaner, $109 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
More than 7,500 customers have given the cleaner a five-star rating, with some saying it's saved them time, energy, and effort. Others call out that it's easy to use and not too heavy. "I wish I had bought this 10 years ago," a reviewer wrote. "Having an all-tile house, mopping with my commercial mop and bucket killed my back. This is lightweight and my tile floors have never looked cleaner."
Even small business owners say the cleaner keeps their floors spotless. "This works so well that I'm embarrassed to post a photo," wrote one whose building has mostly hardwood floors. "We purchased the FloorMate to regularly keep the floors clean, and despite having floors that appeared clean and had been deep cleaned by a professional, we were absolutely shocked that the water was almost solid black!" The customer also raves that the "powerful" cleaner has saved them "many hours of grueling work."
Normally, the floor cleaner costs $130, but right now it's marked down to $109. There's no word on when the deal will end, so head to Amazon to shop the Hoover FloorMate Deluxe floor cleaner while it's still on sale.
