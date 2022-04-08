The Steam Mop That Shoppers Say Removes 'Years of Nastiness' Is Under $100 at Amazon
If you've noticed that your floor is feeling sticky — no matter how many times you attempt to clean it — you're probably just using the wrong tool.
Consider the Hoover Complete Pet Steam Mop, which is on sale at Amazon for under $100 and expertly designed to tackle even the messiest of messes. The 10-in-1 cleaning device is capable of removing dirt, grease, and grime from multiple surfaces, including tile, grout, hard floors, carpets, linoleum, ceramic, porcelain, and stone.
All you have to do is fill the tank with water, wait for the steamer to heat up, and run it back and forth across the floor. Pet owners will be delighted that the steam mop can clean and deodorize pet messes, making the house smell fresh.
The steam mop comes with several attachments, including a mop head and a scrubber brush, which can be used to tackle above-ground surfaces like windows, the stovetop, the toilet, and upholstery. Plus, the steamer portion is removable, allowing you to move freely and clean without dragging along the entire appliance.
Buy It! Hoover Complete Pet Steam Mop, $94 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with this steam mop, with many noting that their home is "ridiculously clean" after using the device; others explain that they're "blown away" by its efficiency. One user enthused, "I love this product so much I emailed 100 of my neighbors and titled the subject 'Public Service Announcement,'" while another wrote: "It's never been so easy to scrub dirt away."
A different shopper explained that once they used this steam mop, it was "like living in a brand new house." They added, "I use this thing all over the house and it has removed years of nastiness that the previous homeowners apparently couldn't get up themselves."
Head to Amazon to get the Hoover Complete Pet Steam Mop for under $100 before this deal ends and the price goes with it.
