Deal Alert! A Steam Mop Shoppers That Call the 'Best Cleaning Tool Ever' Is 42% Off at Amazon

While a vacuum cleaner is certainly a necessity for keeping the house spotless, there are some messes that it simply can't tackle. Rather than bend over backward — literally — by using a bucket and mop, opt for a powerful steam cleaner to erase those pesky stains and sticky spots.

Start by grabbing the Hoover Complete Pet Steam Mop, which is currently 42 percent off at Amazon. The steam mop is super easy to use; simply fill the tank with water, wait for it to heat up, and then get to work, running it across a slew of surfaces like tile, grout, hardwood floors, carpets, and other sealed floors. Thanks to the power of hot steam, it will instantly remove tough stains.

The 10-in-1 cleaner can be used in a number of ways, complete with a host of multi-purpose tools that can be added to the device. For instance, you can attach the scrubber brush to target kitchen surfaces, or opt for the upholstery tool to freshen fabrics and reduce wrinkles on clothes. Plus, it comes with two scrubbing pads that you can toss in the washing machine and use over and over.

Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers have given this steam mop a five-star rating, with many calling it the "best cleaning tool ever" and adding that it leaves their floors "spotless." Others say that it makes their home "ridiculously clean," while another enthused, "I use this thing all over the house, and it has removed years of nastiness."

A third five-star reviewer explained: "I love this product so much, I emailed 100 of my neighbors and titled the subject 'Public Service Announcement.'" They added that they were able to clean their home in just an hour and a half, noting that "it does an amazing job on windows not cleaned in years." They finished off by saying, "Buy it: You won't be disappointed."

Head to Amazon to get the Hoover Complete Pet Steam Mop while it's 42 percent off.

