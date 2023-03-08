This 'Magical' Hoover Carpet Cleaner Makes Rugs Look New Again, and It's on Sale at Amazon

If your carpet is riddled with stains — and you haven't quite figured out how to remove them — you're going to want to invest in a serious carpet cleaner.

Thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the Hoover CleanSlate Plus Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner with Pet Kit, and it's currently on sale. The device is outfitted with a powerful suction that lifts spots and stains with ease; all you have to do is spray each spot with a mix of water and formula, scrub, suction it up, and it will disappear like magic. You'll be able to clean everything from mud, wine, and pet messes on both carpets and upholstered surfaces. And when you're done working, just use the hose rinse tool to flush any extra dirt out of the machine.

The carpet cleaner also comes with a number of tools, allowing you to target specific areas around the house. For instance, you can use the 2-in-1 brush for scrubbing carpets, while the tight spot tool lets you more readily get into corners and underneath baseboards. It comes with an 18-foot cord, giving you plenty of space to work, and its handle lets you carry the cleaning device from room to room. Your purchase will also arrive with a bottle of the Oxy Stain Remover.

Amazon

Buy It! Hoover CleanSlate Plus Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner with Pet Kit, $121.85 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com

Over 4,000 Amazon shoppers recommend the Hoover carpet cleaner, with reviewers calling it "magical" and noting that it removes stains "easily." One user put it simply, writing, "It's powerful," while another explained: "This really took out the stain and freshened up the room immensely."

A third shopper enthused, "It did a great job cleaning stains on my carpeted stairs that I had not been able to remove with other machines. It actually made the 34-year-old carpet look like new." They also appreciated that the device was "easy to use" and "lightweight enough to carry around the house for spot cleaning."

Head to Amazon to get the Hoover CleanSlate Plus Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner with Pet Kit while it's on sale.

