Amazon Shoppers Say This Hoover Carpet Shampooer Does a 'Better Job' Than a Paid Professional — and It's 43% Off

After a few seasons of trekking in mud, dirt, and pollen, the last thing you want to see is a dirty carpet. While you could spot treat stains with a sprayable carpet cleaner every so often, it's certainly not the same as really digging in there to remove years of stains. To make carpets really shine again — for a fraction of the price of hiring a service — Amazon shoppers recommend investing in the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine, which is currently 43 percent off.
The shampooer is designed with powerful brushes and suction that are able to dive deep into carpets, removing deeply embedded stains with its 360-degree brushes. Simply select the wash/rinse mode to get the machine going, fill it with a carpet solution, then apply it to everything, including living room rugs and upholstered furniture. Once the solution has been applied, hot air is blown directly onto the floor, drying the carpet at a very quick rate so you're not left waiting for a damp carpet to dry.
Weighing in at under 19 pounds, the machine is easy to carry around and transport from room to room. Along with the base brush, a set of accessories can also be attached to the machine, including an 8-foot-long hose to clean those hard-to-reach areas, an upholstery tool, a crevice tool, and an attachment designed specifically to target the stairs. Plus, the package comes with a bottle of carpet cleaner.
The carpet shampooer is so popular on Amazon that it's received over 24,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers say it "pulls out set-in stains and pet messes with ease" and can even clean "stains that have been there for five years." Many reviewers note that it's also made the carpet "even softer and fluffier," too.
"My carpet hasn't been cleaned in a good 10 years," one five-star reviewer shares. "I have never seen the carpet this clean. You can easily see where I stopped and what kind of dirt it actually pulled out of this light blue carpet. It literally looks like it's brand new now. I am going to do the car next with it!"
"This in combination with the Hoover Free & Clean Deep Cleaning Carpet Shampoo did a better job than the last steam cleaning we paid a professional for," another reviewer says. "The machine works well and does a great job at cleaning as well as pulling the water and solution up in the tank so that you do not have a soaking wet carpet afterwards. We are both pleased with the results and do not plan to wait another five years between cleanings."
If you've been trying to figure out a way to get stubborn stains out of a white carpet, shop the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine for just $125 and let this powerful machine do all the hard work for you.
