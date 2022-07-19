The Pillows Amazon Shoppers Call 'Cool and Comfortable' Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now
If your bed pillows haven't been providing comfortable support while you snooze, it's likely time to swap them out.
A good place to start now that we're well into summer? The Hoomqing Cooling Queen Bed Pillows that are 37 percent off at Amazon right now. Ideal for high-temperature nights, the pillows are encased with breathable and sweat-absorbent microfiber fabric. They're filled with a polyester microfiber down alternative that offers plenty of plush support.
Buy It! Hoomqing Queen Bed Pillows, $15.21 (orig. $23.98); amazon.com
The pillows are designed for all types of sleepers, whether you snooze on your back, side, or stomach. Just be sure to wait 48 to 72 hours for them to fully fluff up after taking them out of the vacuum-compressed packaging.
Also worth noting is that they're easy to clean, as they're machine washable. For the best results, the brand recommends using cold water and a gentle cycle, then air drying them thoroughly by laying them flat in a well-ventilated area.
The set comes with two pillows that are available in sizes from standard to king. Pricing depends on the size you select, but every option is currently on sale. The cheapest size is the queen set that's marked down to a little more than $15. That comes out to less than $8 for each pillow. In other words, it's an absolute steal.
More than 2,800 customers have given the "cool and comfortable" pillows a five-star rating. They rave that they're "soft and fluffy," with one writing, "These pillows are like sleeping on a cloud!" Shoppers also appreciate that they don't "flatten out," saying they "keep their shape."
Others call out how the "supportive" pillows help with aches and pains. One reviewer who no longer has "headaches or [a] backache" thanks to the pillows raved, "I sleep better through the nights."
Ready to sleep comfortably this summer? Head to Amazon to pick up the Hoomqing Cooling Bed Pillows while they're still on major sale.
- The Pillows Amazon Shoppers Call 'Cool and Comfortable' Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now
- The Staple Spanx Leggings That Notoriously Sell Out Are on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now
- This Basic Bodysuit Is the Wardrobe Staple Shoppers Say 'Goes with Everything,' and It's 40% Off
- Amazon Shoppers Say These Satin Pillowcases Are 'Great on Skin and Hair,' and They're Up to 54% Off