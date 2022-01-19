These Bed Pillows Help Shoppers 'Sleep Better Through the Night,' and They're 38% Off at Amazon
A good night's sleep isn't guaranteed every night, but there are certain things you can do to make the bed as comfortable as possible. Investing in a set of soft bed sheets is key, along with pillows that won't cause any neck pain or discomfort overnight.
So if you've been searching for a better pillow, but haven't found the right set, consider a recommendation from hundreds of Amazon shoppers: the Hoomqing 2-Pack Bed Pillows, which are 38 percent off right now. The pillows are outfitted with a soft, organic cotton exterior cover and stuffed with a down-like microfiber material that provides plenty of loft and support to your head, neck, and shoulders.
Each pack comes with two bed pillows, available in sizes queen and king. The pillows are ideal for any kind of sleeper, whether you're a side, back, or stomach sleeper. Plus, the pillows can be easily cleaned; just stick them in the washing machine on a gentle cycle and air dry by laying flat.
Hoomqing 2-Pack Bed Pillows, $24.98 (orig. $39.99)
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the pillows a five-star rating, with reviewers noting that they "are in heaven" and comparing them to a "luxury hotel pillow." One shopper even wrote: "I don't have headaches or backaches any more, and I sleep better through the night."
"[I] was tired of buying pillows that lose their shape after a week's use," one five-star reviewer shared. "So I bit the bullet and bought two sets of these pillows. I am disabled and need pillows that are firm to support my back, yet soft enough to be comfortable to sleep on and snuggle with. The real proof will be how long before they flatten and lose their shape. If they last me at least a year, I will definitely purchase again. I have been using them for two weeks now; so far so good."
"These pillows are comfortable for sleeping," another user explained. "I'll admit when they came all compressed and tightly wrapped I was skeptical. However, after removing the vacuum seal, these pillows expand to normal size." They added, "They don't flatten out and yet aren't too firm. Great for a good night's sleep."
Head to Amazon and shop the Hoomqing 2-Pack Bed Pillows for just $25 before this deal ends and the price goes with it.
