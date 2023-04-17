Amazon Shoppers Are Sleeping Better with These Pillows That Stay 'Cool to the Touch,' and They're Just $20

Nothing can ruin a good night's sleep on an ultra-cozy bed like waking up drenched in a layer of sweat. Whether it's hot flashes, a case of night sweats, or you're just a hot sleeper, such slumbers can be hard to come by. Enter cooling pillows, which are designed to regulate a sleeper's temperature all night.

If you want a good night's sleep without overheating, consider the Hoomqing Cooling Bed Pillows. Right now you snag the set for 33 percent off — bringing the price down to only $10 apiece.

The set comes with two pillows that are available in standard through king sizes. They are encased with sweat-absorbent cotton fabric and filled with a down-like polyester microfiber, making them ideal for high-temperature nights and offering users plenty of plush support.

Buy It! Hoomqing Cooling Bed Pillows, $19.98 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

The pillows are designed for all types of sleepers, whether you like to snooze on your side, back, or stomach. Just make sure before to wait 48 to 72 hours after you first get them to allow the pillows to completely gain their shape. Also worth noting is that the pillows are easy to clean. The brand recommends washing them gently using cold water, then laying them flat in a well-ventilated area until they are thoroughly dried.

Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given the "fluffy" pillows a five-star rating with many raving about how cool and comfortable they are. One customer wrote, "I love how these pillows are soft, but firm at the same time and cool to the touch," while another added: "These pillows are the answer to a perfect night's sleep… I slept [better] last night than I have in a long time."

A third five-star reviewer explained that they had been on a hunt for good pillows for quite a while, and tried many, but didn't find ones they liked until these. "I went from memory foam, to bamboo, to everything in between," adding, "Best purchase ever. These pillows hold your head like it's being cradled."

Ready to sleep comfortably this spring and summer? Head to Amazon to pick up the Hoomqing Cooling Bed Pillows while they're only $20.

