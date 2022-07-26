Even Hot Sleepers Say This Best-Selling Tower Fan Gives Them 'a Really Good Night's Sleep' — and It's on Sale
We're in the thick of summer, and hot temperatures have come right along with it. Air conditioning certainly helps, but it can really rack up those monthly utility bills. Rather than cranking up the AC on humid days, adding a fan or two at home can bring the temp down.
If you're looking to add one to your space this summer, consider the Honeywell tower fan, which is a customer-loved option that's on sale right now.
The oscillating tower fan has five power levels (power cool, refresh, white noise, calm, and sleep) and five lighting modes. It also comes with a remote, so you can control it from across the room, and can even shut itself off with the automatic timer. Plus, it has just four buttons, making the fan easy to use.
Amazon shoppers have given it more than 37,000 five-star ratings and it's the retailer's second best-selling tower fan overall right now. One user called it the "best fan ever," since it ranges from low, quiet settings all the way up to higher, more powerful options that still aren't "super loud." Another customer put it simply, "Even in the lowest setting I feel the breeze 15 feet away."
It's also a perfect option for enjoying cooler nights this summer if you're short on space. The fan is on the smaller side, measuring in at just 10 inches by 10 inches by 40 inches. But just because it's compact doesn't mean it isn't mighty. A third shopper said that even though it's small, it still "moves a lot of air."
A five-star reviewer who's a hot sleeper and lives in a warm climate where "the AC can definitely struggle to get down to a comfortable level" confirmed that the fan is strong. "This fan is amazing and keeps my entire backside nice and cool, and it also keeps my sheets cool as well," they wrote. "I'm able to get a really good night's sleep."
Beating the summer heat indoors is much easier with this powerful, quiet fan that customers absolutely love. Get one today and enjoy cooler nights, even at the peak of summer.
