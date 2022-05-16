Deal Alert! This Best-Selling Fan with 68,000 Perfect Ratings Is Just $19 at Amazon
It's that in-between time of year where it's warm enough outside that you need something to cool you off, but it's not that hot, unbearable stickiness that requires the air conditioner yet. Enter the Honeywell TurboForce Air Circulator Fan, which is under $20 at Amazon and guaranteed to keep you cool.
The small but mighty fan is complete with three speeds and a head that can be pivoted up to 90 degrees. Thanks to its aerodynamic turbo design, the fan maximizes airflow — and you can even feel the cool air from up to 25 feet away. Plus, it's plenty quiet, so if you have it on while you're sleeping or watching TV the extra noise won't bother you.
Due to its small size, the fan can easily be transported from room to room, and it can even be mounted on the wall. Place it on a bedside table, office desk, or kitchen counter to provide you with some cool air on the hottest of days.
Buy It! Honeywell TurboForce Air Circulator Fan, $18.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
This device is the best-selling fan in its category, and it's racked up over 68,000 five-star ratings. One shopper explained that it cools down a room "within five minutes." Another reviewer shared, "Even on low, it is still pushing quite a bit of air and does so relatively quietly," while a second one said: "Before this fan I was sweating enough to get us out of the California drought."
A third user shared: "I purposefully purchased this fan for my room to help me sleep through the summer nights," adding, "I've had some of the best sleep in a while now." Plus, they appreciated how "powerful" the fan is, noting that "it cools me down quickly."
Head to Amazon to grab the Honeywell TurboForce Air Circulator Fan while it's on sale.
