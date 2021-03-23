Amazon Shoppers Say You ‘Can’t Beat the Power for the Price’ of This Small but Mighty $15 Fan

Spring is officially here, which is code for packing winter clothes into storage bags and tucking space heaters into the back of a closet. And while warmer weather is sure to put everyone in a cheery mood — especially this year — it can also mean hot, stuffy homes.
Rather than run the air conditioner and ramp up the electricity bill, an easy and inexpensive fix is propping the Honeywell TurboForce Air Circulator Fan right next to you. The small, portable fan boasts three speeds and a 90-degree pivoting head, and it's compact enough to sit on a desk while you work or a nightstand while sleeping.
The aerodynamic turbo design maximizes air movement, providing intense cooling and energy-saving air circulation, and it feels plenty powerful in small- to medium-sized rooms — the little fan is so mighty that it can be felt up to 27 feet away. Plus, the uniquely engineered fan blades supply quiet cooling. And at the low price of $14.94, it'll reap the cost benefits over and over again.
Buy It! Honeywell HT-900 TurboForce Air Circulator Fan, $14.94 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com
Amazon shoppers say they've become notably cooler thanks to this fan, and it's picked up 48,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers say the fan is "incredibly quiet" and "blows better than box fans."
"I have two of these now," one five-star shopper says. "Honeywell has a definite winner with this [little] fan. You really can't beat the power for the price. It's small, but it can really move some air! I keep one at home and one under my desk at work. Mondays at work can be very hot since the AC takes awhile to recover from being off on the weekends, and even on low, I still get cool enough that I end up turning it off."
"Let me start off by saying this: Before this fan I was sweating enough to get us out of the California drought," another shopper says. "With this fan, now I am cool as a cucumber. I have not dropped a single sweat in my room ever since I plopped this puppy on my desk."
Guarantee you'll stay cool by adding this small but powerful fan to your laundry list of spring and summer essentials. Shop the Honeywell TurboForce Air Circulator Fan for $14.94 on Amazon.
