Amazon Shoppers Say You ‘Can’t Beat the Power for the Price’ of This Small but Mighty $15 Fan

"I have two of these now," one five-star shopper says. "Honeywell has a definite winner with this [little] fan. You really can't beat the power for the price. It's small, but it can really move some air! I keep one at home and one under my desk at work. Mondays at work can be very hot since the AC takes awhile to recover from being off on the weekends, and even on low, I still get cool enough that I end up turning it off."