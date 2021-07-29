This Powerful Little $15 Fan Cools Down a Room as Well as a Clunky Box Fan
When you feel like you're stuck in a perpetual heatwave (or depending on where you live, actually are stuck in one), staying cool is no small task. Without air conditioning, you need more than just any old fan to keep your home at a comfortable temperature. But size isn't everything. As some shoppers discovered, there's one small fan that manages to powerfully cool down every space it's placed.
For a breeze you can feel up to 25 feet away, consider Honeywell's Tabletop fan. Its compact size (just under a foot tall and wide) is not a marker of how much wind it kicks up, as proven by its 10,000 five-star ratings. This "surprisingly powerful" fan has kept shoppers from metaphorically melting during their hottest days and nights.
Buy It! Honeywell Tabletop Air Circulator Fan, $14.99 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com
"I have been miserable for months," wrote one reviewer who had been dealing with hot flashes, and after getting used to the hum of the fan "slept so hard that when I got up two hours later to grab my down comforter it had only been a couple of hours that I had slept. Crazy it pushes enough air through it to stay cool and comfortable."
Others also shared that the air felt much cooler than what you'd expect to come from a regular fan. Once set near a bed or on a bedside table, some shoppers even found the blades were too good at their job.
"I placed the fan on a little table at the foot of my bed," explained a reviewer. "The force of the air coming out of it, even at the lowest speed, was too strong for me! I had to move the fan further away from the bed! That is really amazing for such a cute little inexpensive fan! I also like how easy it is to use."
With three speeds and a rotating head, it's easy to set it and forget it, especially since it runs rather quietly, too. "I have mine on pretty much all the time," shared one reviewer. "There is a light sound, no more than a constant breeze through an open window."
While it's perfect for helping you sleep in sweltering heat, other shoppers finagled it to be useful in other areas of their homes. One shopper who was "blown away by this fan," was able to hook it up to their bathroom for extra air circulation and another used it to keep fresh air flowing in their home office space.
Don't spend another sticky night tossing and turning. Call in backup from this small but mighty fan from Honeywell with a breeze that's bigger than it seems.
