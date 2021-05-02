Amazon Shoppers Call This the ‘King of All Fans’ — and It Starts at Just $52
That odd, in-between weather has finally arrived in many parts of the country. It's too chilly to run the air conditioning overnight (and perhaps not ever necessary if you have cooling sheets), but it's warm enough to warrant some kind of cooling system in the middle of the day. For the latter, it's worth investing in an oscillating tower fan that can transform any overheated room.
The Honeywell Quiet Set Whole Room Tower Fan is a great place to start, since it's one of the most popular fans on Amazon. This fan has eight sound and power levels, allowing you to choose what works best for you — white noise, whisper-quiet sounds, or powerful bursts of cool air. As it puffs out chilled air, the fan oscillates to target every corner of a room. Plus, it comes with a remote control, so you can command it from any position, along with a dimming feature that can be employed overnight.
Buy It! Honeywell Quiet Set Whole Room Tower Fan, $51.99 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com
Thanks to its sturdy base, the fan won't tip over while it's in operation, and it has a carrying handle for easy transport. As a bonus, you can program it to automatically shut off after a certain amount of time, giving you full, hands-off control.
With over 12,000 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers clearly adore this tower fan. Reviewers call it the "king of all fans" and say they "want one for every room." Other users note that the fan is "whisper quiet," making it a perfect sleeping companion.
"I've always been the kind of person to need a fan no matter how cold it is outside," one five-star reviewer says. "I just moved into an apartment and I got the room without the ceiling fan. Bought this bad boy and holy moly it is amazing. My bedroom is pretty big and this thing gives a nice breeze to the whole room. The remote might be my favorite part. I can sit in my bed, grab the remote, and make a quick change. Effortless. Would buy it a million more times."
"Spending so much time at home now, my electricity bill came out almost double the usual amount this summer," another shopper shares. "So I decided to go for a fan instead of AC and I am in love with this product. The best part for me is the sleep mode. It has a time for one, two, four, and eight hours, which works fine for me. I have it on all night on whisper or calm. The best investment this summer!"
