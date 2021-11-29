Last Chance! You Only Have a Few More Hours to Save 50% on Amazon's Best-Selling Air Purifier
Since 2020, the definition of a clean home has changed a lot. In addition to pet hair-free carpets, shiny mirrors, and spotless bathroom countertops, you also might want to think about how clean the air inside your home is. One simple way to ensure there's fresh air circulating is using an air purifier, and you can order a top-rated model from Honeywell for 50 percent off right now ahead of Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.
While the limited-time early Cyber Monday deal lasts, you can save $70 on Amazon's best-selling HEPA air purifier. It's a special daily deal that lasts just 24 hours, though, so you only have a few more hours until the air purifier goes back up to full price ($140) at midnight PT.
The device uses a HEPA filtration system to capture nearly 100 percent of airborne allergens and particles, according to the brand, including dust, pollen, and pet dander. It comes in three sizes, each fit to filter air in spaces of different sizes. For instance, the medium option circulates air in 155-square-foot rooms almost five times per hour, while the extra-large model can do so in 465-square-foot-rooms.
All three sizes are part of Amazon's daily deal. And if you order the medium or large versions, you can rest easy knowing that you bought it at the best possible price. According to the Amazon price tracking website CamelCamelCamel, this sale brings both sizes to their lowest ever prices. And although the extra-large model has been discounted slightly more in the past, it's still currently listed for well below its usual price.
Buy It! Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier, $69.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com
No matter what size room you're shopping for, this air purifier deal comes at a great price and will get the job done. If you need more convincing, take a look at the nearly 20,000 five-star ratings and more than 4,100 five-star reviews the device has on Amazon. Shoppers with pets and allergies have left positive feedback about it.
"I am allergic to grass, most trees, dust, and a certain strain of common mold. I have tried a number of air purifiers over the years to battle this," one wrote. "The Honeywell HPA series is the best of these by far."
Pay a visit to Amazon to order one for yourself while it's half off, but hurry! It won't last much longer at this price.
