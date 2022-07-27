Stop the Sweat: This On-Sale Tower Fan Makes Rooms 'Feel Significantly Cooler'
No matter where you are, chances are you've experienced at least one intense heat wave this summer. And while you've probably cranked up the air conditioner during their peaks, a tower fan can also provide some sweet relief. If you're tired of sweating at home, now's the time to invest in a stand-up fan.
One cooling option that shoppers love is the Honeywell Fresh Breeze Tower Fan, which is on sale right now at Amazon. The Honeywell fan has three speeds to help cool you down, as well as an ionizer feature to improve your air quality by removing tiny particles like dust and smoke, preventing you from breathing them in.
Buy It! Honeywell Fresh Breeze Tower Fan, $80.12 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
The LCD control panel on the device and the convenient remote control let you adjust settings, and, the fan is equipped with an automatic shut-off timer that'll power it down after two, four, or eight hours. Plus, shoppers confirm that the fan is "powerful and quiet" and has them "sleeping better than ever."
And because you'll want to have this fan in every room you're in, you'll love that it's relatively lightweight (about 12 pounds) and compact, making it easy to carry around and tuck into corners so it's out of the way — but don't worry you can still feel the breeze wherever it is thanks to its oscillating design.
The popular tower fan has more than 1,700 five-star ratings at Amazon and heaps of praise from shoppers who love it.
"This fan has worked wonders to cool down our room!" one reviewer said. "The breeze is awesome, and makes it feel significantly cooler than it otherwise would!"
Another person said it makes their home feel 10 degrees cooler. "This one fan cooled off our second floor apartment, about 950 square-foot on the medium setting when the temperature was set to its lowest setting," they wrote, and added, "This fan kept us at about 70 in 80 to 85 degree weather."
If you're ready to cool off now, get the Honeywell tower fan while it's on sale for $81.
