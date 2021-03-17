Reviewers with Allergies and Asthma Are ‘Amazed at the Difference’ This Air Purifier Brings

It's almost time to smell the flowers: Spring is just a few days away! Warmer, longer, and sunnier days are ahead, but until summer rolls around, many people will have to contend with seasonal allergies. Hay fever and pollen allergies often arise when trees and grass pollinate throughout the spring months. These little powdery irritants can sneak into rooms via open windows and doors, causing sneezing, dry eyes, and other common allergy symptoms — even when you stay home all day. That's why an air purifier is essential to eliminate allergens during the upcoming months, and Amazon shoppers call Honeywell's HPA200 Air Purifier a must-buy "for anyone with breathing problems or allergies."