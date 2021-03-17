Reviewers with Allergies and Asthma Are ‘Amazed at the Difference’ This Air Purifier Brings

It's almost time to smell the flowers: Spring is just a few days away! Warmer, longer, and sunnier days are ahead, but until summer rolls around, many people will have to contend with seasonal allergies. Hay fever and pollen allergies often arise when trees and grass pollinate throughout the spring months. These little powdery irritants can sneak into rooms via open windows and doors, causing sneezing, dry eyes, and other common allergy symptoms — even when you stay home all day. That's why an air purifier is essential to eliminate allergens during the upcoming months, and Amazon shoppers call Honeywell's HPA200 Air Purifier a must-buy "for anyone with breathing problems or allergies."
More than 3,000 Amazon reviewers gave the Honeywell Allergen Remover a five-star rating, with many saying it immediately improved the air quality in their home and significantly relieved allergy and asthma symptoms. One person wrote that it "made a huge difference" in their quality of life. Even better, the air purifier is currently on sale for 17 percent off at Amazon.
To catch larger irritants like dust mites and pet dander, a purifier should have a HEPA filter, which can "theoretically remove at least 99.97 percent of dust, pollen, mold, bacteria, and any airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns," according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The Honeywell Allergen Remover does just that, and since it also comes with an activated carbon pre-filter that takes on gases and odors, it's especially great for homes with pets. At 20 inches tall, it has a suggested room capacity of 310 square feet, so it's best suited for large areas like living rooms, main bedrooms, or even entire studio apartments.
Users can choose from four automatic settings: germ removal, general clean, allergen, and turbo (which turns it to the highest level). The 'Filter' and 'Pre-Filter' lights on the machine will conveniently light up when it's time to replace them, while the timer allows you to set a runtime between one hour and 18 hours. Plus, the slight hum of the purifier doubles as a white noise machine for some reviewers.
One shopper said it's an "amazing product" for everything from seasonal allergies to pet odors. "I have severe pollen, mold, and pet dander allergies, and since getting this HEPA filter my allergies have really improved and I can breathe so much better," they wrote. "It also cuts down a lot on pet odors, as I have a medium-sized dog and a cat."
While the Allergen Remover is marked down to $165 right now, you may also consider getting it in a bundle with extra HEPA filters for $214. Or, shop the smart version of the purifier — which includes Bluetooth connectivity so you can control it from your smartphone — for $45 less than usual.
Allergy season is fast approaching, so don't sleep on this "great-for-allergies" purifier.
