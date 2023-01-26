Amazon Shoppers Love This 'Sturdy' Clothes Drying Rack That Saves Them Money — and It's 36% Off

Hanging up wet clothes that can't be tossed in the dryer is certainly a pain — especially if you don't have enough hangers to hold every single pair of leggings you own. Rather than go through this rigmarole, why not simply invest in a trusted clothes drying rack?

Look to the Honey-Can-Do Collapsible Clothes Drying Rack, which is currently 36 percent off at Amazon. Made from steel, the drying rack is plenty sturdy, complete with tons of space to hold delicates like wool sweaters, swimsuits, and bras while they dry. Measuring 29 inches long, 14.2 inches wide, and 42 inches high, the drying rack is big at its fullest size — but when you're done using it, it collapses and folds up into one small rectangle for easy storage.

Not only does using a clothing drying rack extend the life of your delicates, but it also saves you money on energy, since running the dryer can often be an expensive source of power. Plus, it only weighs a little over 5 pounds, so it's easy to lift and move from room to room after it's been used.

Amazon

Buy It! Honey-Can-Do Collapsible Clothes Drying Rack, $24.19 (orig. $37.99); amazon.com

More than 2,800 Amazon shoppers recommend the Honey-Can-Do Collapsible Clothes Drying Rack, with reviewers writing that it's "easy to assemble" and "very sturdy." One user said, "You can hang a lot of clothes on it," while another added: "I am just wondering why I waited so long to get one."

A third shopper enthused, "It has been so nice to have a proper wet clothes hanger." They explained that they had a lot more clothes that needed to air dry than they had anticipated and ultimately required "something bigger like this." They wrote, "This is a great size and holds a lot. I usually hold three pairs of leggings, a few shirts, and some other things on it at once." They finished off by saying, "It is so nice and doesn't take as much space as you would think, but it holds plenty!"

Head to Amazon to get the Honey-Can-Do Collapsible Clothes Drying Rack while it's 36 percent off.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.