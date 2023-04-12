Shoppers Who Used to 'Dread' Cleaning Swear by This On-Sale Tub Scrubber That's 'Super Easy to Use

Cleaning the tub is hardly anyone's favorite task — but it is essential, especially if you swear by long bubble bath soaks.

Rather than bemoan the assignment, simply grab a tool that will make your life easier: The Homyeko Electric Spin Scrubber is designed to rid your tub of dirt and grime, and it's on sale right now. The cleaning tool is equipped with a power motor and medium-hard bristles that effortlessly remove stubborn stains without scratching the surface. Choose from two speeds, high or low, and then get to work, using it in bathtubs, sinks, glass, tile, and even grout. Plus, an LED display at the base of the device showcases battery life.

To make things even easier, the device's handle can be extended to three different lengths, including short, medium, and long options. This way, you'll be able to reach above you with little effort or clean the tub without having to bend over. It also comes with a handful of attachments, such as a flat brush, corner brush, polished brush, and round brush, allowing you to target different stains and areas around the house.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the tub scrubber a five-star rating, with users saying their shower "looks so clean" and enthusing that it makes "cleaning so much easier." One user said, "I always hated cleaning the shower, but not anymore," while another added that their tub was "the cleanest I've ever seen it." A third shopper enthused: "It's worth having this in your cleaning arsenal for quicker and easier cleaning."

This shopper explained: "I have four bathrooms that I used to dread scrubbing. Now it takes me 30 minutes to scrub four showers instead of one per weekend." They finished off by saying that it "cleans wonderfully" and is "super easy" to use.

