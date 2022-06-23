These Non-Slip Doormats Stop Grass, Sand, and Water from Getting Inside Your Home, and They're on Sale
The season of spending all hours outside is here, meaning that dirt, grass, and dust are more likely to pile up in your home. Sure, you could sweep everything right up using a quality mop or handy robot vacuum, but why not stop the problem in its tracks — literally — before the mud even enters your home?
The Homwe Non-Slip Doormat makes it easy to prevent pesky dirt from getting trekked through your home, and it's on sale for 21 percent off right now — and you can take an additional 30 percent off at checkout using a coupon. That brings the price to just $16 for a set of two, an absolute steal IMO.
Buy It! Homwe Front Doormats, Pack of 2, $15.39 with coupon (orig. $27.97); amazon.com
They're made of high-quality rubber and polypropylene fabric that allows you to rub outside filth right off your shoes. The textured grooves grip grass, sand, and mud, preventing debris from entering your home. And the water-resistant exterior works to absorb any excess snow or rainwater, making the mats a great place to leave your snorkel gear, rain boots, or snow boots to dry.
When they get a little too dirty for your liking, just shake them outside or run a vacuum over them. The all-weather mats are versatile and can be kept on your front porch or stored in your garage, laundry room, or kitchen.
Shoppers say they do wonders for keeping debris out of your home. "These mats are great at cleaning your shoes off! Less dirt and mud being tracked in my house, which is a huge plus due to hardwood floors," one person said. And pet owners, you'll be pleased to know that the mats help keep your dogs and cats from trekking muddy paw prints all over your home, as another person mentioned.
While many doormats are a total eyesore for your front porch, shoppers say these mats look so nice around their homes. "These are great indoor/outdoor carpets," someone wrote. "They look nice too!"
If you want to relax this summer without having to stress about your floors staying clean, add the Homwe Non-Slip Doormats to your cart before this deal ends.
- Shoppers Say These 'Very Supportive' Pillows Help Battle Neck Pain, and a Set is Just $24 Right Now
- Cody Rigsby Shares His Favorite Wellness Essentials and How to Prioritize Self-Care: "Such an Important Part"
- Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This 'Flattering' Tank Top for Summer, and It's on Sale for as Little as $19
- These 10 Swimsuits Will Arrive in Time for the Fourth of July — and They're All $35 or Less at Amazon