This Electric Spin Scrubber Speeds Up Cleaning Time on Nearly Every Surface

Most people don’t rejoice on cleaning day, but buckling down and scrubbing all those pesky, high-traffic areas in your home is a job that must be done. With plenty of cleaning tools on the market designed to take the hassle out of your hands, there’s no reason for you to spend all day scouring to achieve a spotless environment. Amazon shoppers have identified one versatile tool to rule them all, with hundreds leaving behind glowing reviews that boast that one scrubber cuts their cleaning time in half.
The Homitt Electric Spin Scrubber comes equipped with four interchangeable brush heads, each made to tackle varying dirty surfaces with ease. The round bristle head will wipe down your bathtub, shower, sink, or toilet, while the extra-wide flat brush can tackle larger areas from outdoor pools to patio floors. Switch to the smaller flat brush head to get rid of grime on anything from kitchen appliances to grill tops, or opt for the corner scrubber for tight, hard-to-reach places. The bristles on each head are soft enough to leave surfaces scratch-free, but thorough enough to remove the trickiest stains and dirt.
Buy It! Homitt Electric Spin Scrubber, $56.99; amazon.com
With the click of a button, the 21-inch extendable handle can tilt to reach any area without you having to bend or conform your body in uncomfortable positions. The easy-to-use tool has been called “sturdy” and a “problem solver” by Amazon shoppers, and it’s easy to see why it has amassed over 1,400 five-star ratings.
“I had no idea how dirty it was till the scrubber began taking off the grime I had been missing doing it by hand over the years,” wrote one customer. “I was able to do the whole tub and the sliding doors. It even got the smoke dust filled vent cleaned! The different brushes got in all the crevices and curves of the tub with ease. No bending, and no elbow grease.”
“This little device is my new favorite thing,” said another reviewer. “Cleaning our shower was my least favorite chore, but now I can get a deeper clean in less than half the time. The corner brush is great for getting around the handle and in shelves, while the flat head really scrubs the shower walls and floor. After using this product one time, our shower looked the cleanest it has since it was brand new.”
Head on over to Amazon to grab the Homitt Electric Spin Scrubber for just $57.