Amazon Shoppers Say This 5-Tier Bookshelf Is ‘Great for Small Spaces,’ and It's on Sale for Just $85

Shoppers assembled it in just 20 minutes
By Eden Lichterman
April 01, 2021 09:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Whether you're an avid reader or a knickknack collector, finding a way to safely display your favorite books and decorative items in your home can be a challenge. That's why a sturdy bookcase with plenty of room to spare is an interior design must-have. And this top-rated wood and metal bookshelf that shoppers say is "great for small spaces" is on sale for just $85 at Amazon. 

The tall and narrow five-tier bookshelf is 23.6 inches long, 11.8 inches wide, and 65 inches tall. It has a durable iron frame with X-shaped metal bars on the back to keep your belongings in place and prevent any wobbling. Plus, each shelf can hold up to 11.5 pounds. 

You can choose between rustic brown and vintage gray shelves, depending on the color palette of your space. Each option comes with all the tools and instructions you need to easily assemble it. And regardless of the color you choose, you won't have to spend more than $90. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Homfa 5-Tier Modern Wood and Metal Bookshelf, $84.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

"Exactly what I wanted," one reviewer wrote about the bookshelf. "[It] came with everything you could need. The directions were easy to follow, and set-up took 20 minutes. The best part is that the shelves are tall and deep enough for virtually anything. The ends are perfect for books, and nothing falls over."

A second shopper added that it's the "perfect size to hold what I wanted, yet small enough to not take up a lot of floor space." If you have a small home, that's exactly what you want out of a piece of furniture.  

This popular wooden bookshelf won't stay in stock for long at such an affordable price, so be sure to shop it on Amazon before the price goes back up. 

Credit: Amazon

