Amazon Shoppers Say This Top-Rated Dehumidifier Makes a Difference 'Within a Day'
When high temperatures arrive, so do those heavily humid days where even blasting the air conditioner doesn't get rid of the thick air. Rather than sweating it out and complaining about the day's extreme humidity, it's worth investing in a dehumidifier to rid your home of excess moisture in the air.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the Homelabs Energy Star Dehumidifier that's designed to work in large rooms and basements up to 4,500 square feet. Once on, the dehumidifier can remove up to 50 pints of moisture from the air per day, according to the brand. You can choose from one of three settings — turbo, comfort, or continuous — then let it run for up to 24 hours or until the tank is full. When the tank is filled to capacity, simply remove it and dump it out. The best part? It's currently 17 percent off, which slashes the price to just $270 at Amazon.
Unlike other extra large dehumidifiers, the Homelabs version is sleek and will blend into your home without being an eyesore. Along with wheels and carry handles that allow you to move it easily from room to room, it also has a built-in fan that's wonderfully quiet, so it won't disturb you while you work.
Buy It! Homelabs Energy Star Extra Large Dehumidifier, $269.97 (orig. $324.99); amazon.com
Nearly 21,000 Amazon shoppers have given the appliance a five-star rating, noting that it's "great for damp basements" and even calling it the "best dehumidifier ever." One impressed customer said: "This thing is a beast! It pulls so much water out of the air that I empty the bucket once in the morning and once in the evening!"
"I live in Atlanta. The humidity is awful here," a five-star reviewer shared. "I live in a 3,500 square foot home. Both of my AC units went out last year and need [to be] replaced. Not having $13,000 on hand, I really didn't know how I'd make it through summer. I've had this on for two days now and I can say I will be able to survive the summer without AC due to this. My house is completely humid free."
"My house is 100 years old with an unfinished balmy basement," wrote another person. "There's no central air conditioner so we rely on window units. The humidity makes it a sauna in the summer and makes the cold stick to your bones in the winter. Within a day of plugging this dehumidifier into the basement it smelled better. And I noticed the air felt cooler. The whole house just felt better and our little window units don't have to work as hard."
Say adieu to humidity by shopping the Homelabs Energy Star Dehumidifier for $270 at Amazon while this deal lasts.
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Top-Rated Dehumidifier Makes a Difference 'Within a Day'
- Shoppers Are Obsessed with This $24 Cover-Up That Doubles as a Cute Dress
- The Inexpensive Handbag Supermodels Can't Stop Carrying This Summer Is on Amazon
- All Four Apple AirPods Editions Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now