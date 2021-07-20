Amazon Shoppers Say This Top-Rated Dehumidifier Makes a Difference 'Within a Day'

Thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the Homelabs Energy Star Dehumidifier that's designed to work in large rooms and basements up to 4,500 square feet. Once on, the dehumidifier can remove up to 50 pints of moisture from the air per day, according to the brand. You can choose from one of three settings — turbo, comfort, or continuous — then let it run for up to 24 hours or until the tank is full. When the tank is filled to capacity, simply remove it and dump it out. The best part? It's currently 17 percent off, which slashes the price to just $270 at Amazon.