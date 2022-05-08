Amazon Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Dehumidifier Fixed Their Problems on 'the First Day,' and It's 32% Off

Right now, the Homelabs Energy Star Dehumidifier is under $200 at Amazon. The top-rated device is the best-seller in its category, and for good reason: The dehumidifier is incredibly powerful, capable of removing up to 22 pints of moisture from the air per day, according to the brand. It's designed to work in medium to large rooms (including basements) up to 1,500 square feet and is complete with built-in wheels and handles, making it easy to move from room to room.