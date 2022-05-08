Amazon Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Dehumidifier Fixed Their Problems on 'the First Day,' and It's 32% Off
Humidity is starting to creep in again, replete with hot, thick air that even the air conditioning or cooling bed sheets can't disrupt. But instead of letting your house become super humid, snag a dehumidifier to rid your space of excess moisture and make it feel more comfortable.
Right now, the Homelabs Energy Star Dehumidifier is under $200 at Amazon. The top-rated device is the best-seller in its category, and for good reason: The dehumidifier is incredibly powerful, capable of removing up to 22 pints of moisture from the air per day, according to the brand. It's designed to work in medium to large rooms (including basements) up to 1,500 square feet and is complete with built-in wheels and handles, making it easy to move from room to room.
Just choose from several settings, including turbo, comfort, and continuous, and then let the device run for a 24-hour cycle or until the tank is full (at which point the dehumidifier will automatically shut off). Once the tank is at capacity, simply remove it and dispose of the water. Plus, since the device has a quiet fan, it won't disturb you while you're home.
Buy It! Homelabs Energy Star Dehumidifier, $169.97 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com
This dehumidifier has earned over 32,000 perfect ratings from shoppers, who say in reviews that it "does the job quickly" and fixed their moisture problems on "the first day" of use. One user even shared: "For the first spring in 18 years my 120 year-old house doesn't smell musty when it rains."
Another reviewer explained that they live in the South, where humidity is rife. This dehumidifier has "helped get rid of the humidity and the smell humidity brings… the air feels and smells cleaner!" they wrote.
Head to Amazon to snag the Homelabs Energy Star Dehumidifier while it's 32 percent off!
