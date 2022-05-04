Shoppers Say This Customizable Entryway Coatrack Is 'Great for Small Spaces,' and It's on Sale
Entryways can be one of the toughest areas to keep organized. After all, they're usually the dumping ground for coats, keys, shoes, purses, and just about anything else families empty out of their pockets. If your entryway is on the smaller side or if your hall closet is already full, storage is an even bigger challenge.
That's where the multitasking Homekoko Entryway Coatrack comes in. The stylish, functional piece does so much more than hold coats, and it's on sale right now at Amazon for up to 29 percent off.
Its nine hooks are perfect for hanging outerwear and hats, but you can customize it to suit your needs by moving the hooks around. There's also a small top shelf above the coat hooks, which is perfect for stashing winter scarves and mittens or sunscreen and hats for summer.
Buy It! Homekoko 3-in-1 Coat Rack, $89.99 (orig. $125.99); amazon.com
No more balancing on one foot while you zip up those boots or tie your sandals before leaving the house, either, thanks to a convenient built-in bench. Or you can use the extra space for storing mail or handbags. Underneath the bench, you'll discover perfectly placed shelving that can hold tennis shoes, boots, beach bags, baskets, and more.
Described as a three-in-one coat tree, you can choose from four color combinations and two sizes (33 by 12 by 72 inches or 25.19 by 12 by 71.5 inches). Pricing depends on which size you select, but both of them are on sale.
Shoppers appreciate how versatile the multifunctional coatrack is, saying it's "great for small spaces." Beyond its space-saving capabilities, it also includes a belt that mounts right to the wall for added stability. This feature is especially welcome in homes with kids around.
Plus, the piece is a breeze to assemble. And all that functionality is actually appealing to the eye. Reviewers loved its "rustic" appearance and said the metal frame and wooden accents "look great in person."
It's the season for spring cleaning and full schedules, so snag this multifunctional coatrack that can help you stay organized while it's discounted.
