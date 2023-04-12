This $31 Handheld Steamer That 'Knocks Out Wrinkles' Just Arrived at Amazon, and It's Already Topping Charts

If you're sick of breaking out a bulky iron and board each time your clothes could use a refresh, it might be time to invest in a steamer.

The Homehop 2-in-1 Handheld Garment Steamer is lightweight, portable, and fast-acting, so your clothes and household linens will be wrinkle-free without any muscle work. Although it's new to Amazon, the steamer is already topping charts as the first pick in its category and gaining tons of positive feedback from reviewers who use it at home and on the go.

The two-in-one gadget functions as both a steamer and an iron, since it can be used vertically or horizontally without an ironing board. In fact, its leak-proof design allows for use in any direction. All you have to do is fill its removable water tank, press the "steam" button to ignite its 1,300 watts of power, and watch as the indicator light changes from red to blue in just 40 seconds (the blue light means your steamer is ready to use). It reaches a maximum temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit and can run for 12 minutes on a full water tank, according to the brand.

Amazon

Buy It! Homehop 2-in-1 Handheld Garment Steamer, $30.99; amazon.com

It also comes with a handy brush attachment, which can remove lint, hair, and dust from fabric as you steam. Plus, the steamer can fold in half for easy packing and storage; just press the "fold" button, which features a graphic of a lock, to change its position.

With all of its functionality and affordable pricepoint, it's easy to understand why the Homehop 2-in-1 Handheld Garment Steamer is climbing charts at Amazon. In addition to calling the steamer "effective," one five-star reviewer raved that it "knocked out wrinkles in one pass." Another user said it "worked great" steaming "several shirts of different materials," while a third wrote that it "took every last wrinkle out of" their new comforter and pillow shams.

A fourth shopper described the foldable design as a "standout feature" since it makes it "easy to store and transport." And a final person called the "lightweight" and "foldable" steamer "perfect for traveling."

Snag the new Homehop 2-in-1 Handheld Garment Steamer while it's climbing charts at Amazon and enjoy wrinkle-free bliss!

