Amazon Shoppers Love These 'Well-Designed' Storage Bags That Are Just $3 Apiece Right Now

Finding space to store items can always feel like a chore, especially if you've run out of room in your closets and under the bed. The solution? Grabbing a set of storage bags that will help you keep items organized — and ultimately get you more space in the long run.

Look to the HomeHacks Storage Bags, which are currently 39 percent off at Amazon. Each bag is outfitted with a three-layer fabric that's durable and keeps dust and moisture from entering. A set of two-way stainless steel zippers make it easy to get in and out of the bags, plus the bags are reinforced with two handles on either side. Once you've packed up the bags, you'll know exactly what's inside thanks to two transparent windows — no rifling around blindly required.

Each bag measures in 19.7 by 13.8 by 7.9 inches, which is large enough to hold everything from clothes and toys to pillows and bedding. One purchase gives you six bags, and they are available in a few different colors. Plus, if the bags were to get dirty, simply wipe them with a wet towel and let them dry.

Tons of Amazon shoppers rave about the storage bags, with a few calling them "well designed" and adding that they're able to store a "considerable amount" inside. One user said, "These bags offer a great solution for your off-season clothing and linens," while another wrote: "I was surprised how much each one held."

"I got these to store my clothes in for the off-season," a third reviewer explained, adding that the bags "fit the clothes perfectly" and they were "pleasantly surprised at how well they keep their shape." They appreciated the transparent window, writing, "All I have to do is glance to know what is in each bag," and finished off by enthusing, "I plan on getting more for my family for them to store clothes in as well."

